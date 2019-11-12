Western Michigan vs. Ohio odds, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from simulation on 109-75 run

The Ohio Bobcats hope to keep alive their hopes for the MAC East title when they host the Western Michigan Broncos in their home finale on Tuesday. Ohio (4-5) owns a 3-2 conference record as it is tied with Buffalo and sits one game behind Miami with its final three contests coming against MAC foes. Western Michigan (6-4) also is battling for a MAC division crown as it is tied with Central Michigan atop the West at 4-2 with two conference games remaining. Tuesday's contest is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Broncos are favored by one point in the latest Western Michigan vs. Ohio odds while the over-under is 63.5. You'll want to see the latest college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Western Michigan vs. Ohio picks for Tuesday's MACtion.

The model knows that the Broncos have not posted fewer than six victories through their first 10 games of a season since 2013, when they began the campaign with an eight-game losing streak. LeVante Bellamy, the second Bronco since 2000 to record at least six multi-touchdown performances, has reached the 100-yard mark on the ground in four straight contests after rushing for 157 in last week's victory over Ball State.

Quarterback Jon Wassink is coming off a strong effort against Ball State. In that game, he ran for a career-high 131 yards, including a 60-yard scamper that nearly resulted in a touchdown. The redshirt senior produced the fourth 100-yard rushing performance by a quarterback in program history and first since Paul Jorgensen gained 128 against Northern Illinois in 1973. Western Michigan has recorded 66 victories since 2010, tied for the highest number in a decade in school history (1990s).

The Bobcats, who are 29-33-1 in the all-time series, are 62-for-122 on third down this season and have converted at least half of their opportunities in four of their last five conference games. Ohio, which dropped a 24-21 decision to MAC East rival Miami (Ohio) last week, is one of the least-penalized teams in the conference. The Bobcats rank second in the MAC with only 48 penalties committed and own the same position with an average of 5.33 infractions per game.

Ohio is led by senior quarterback Nathan Rourke, who is second in the conference with 10 rushing touchdowns and second in program history with 46. Rourke has registered 48 overall TDs and needs two to overtake Kalvin McRae (2004-07) and Kareem Wilson (1995-98) for the school record. The Bobcats, who are 0-5 against the spread at home this season, rank second in the conference with an average of 16.48 yards allowed on kickoff returns.

