Who's Playing

Toledo @ Western Michigan

Current Records: Toledo 1-0; Western Michigan 1-0

What to Know

The Western Michigan Broncos haven't won a matchup against the Toledo Rockets since Nov. 25 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. The Broncos and Toledo will face off in a Mid-American battle at 8 p.m. ET at Waldo Stadium. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

WMU had to kick off their season on the road on Wednesday, but they showed no ill effects. They claimed a resounding 58-13 win over the Akron Zips. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point WMU had established a 51-13 advantage.

Meanwhile, Toledo entered their contest on Wednesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They put a hurting on the Bowling Green Falcons at home to the tune of 38-3. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Toledo had established a 28-3 advantage.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. With both the Broncos and the Rockets swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Waldo Stadium -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

Waldo Stadium -- Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Toledo have won three out of their last five games against Western Michigan.