Out-classed and out-coached this season during two blowout losses in nonconference games vs. Power Four competition, Bill Belichick is heading back to the drawing board following North Carolina's 34-9 defeat at UCF, another ugly showing for a team lacking an identity in his first season as Tar Heels coach.

Belichick offered a mix of coach speak and non-answers on why UNC (2-2) has struggled so much in "nationally-televised games" and was short on most questions about execution failures.

"It's still a work in progress and we'll continue to work through," Belichick said after looking at the final numbers of UNC's production ahead of its open date, via TarHeel247. "This is a good time to reevaluate and look back on all four games, not just the last one, the first one or some other one and see where we are on everything. Some things that we can do better, some things we probably need to move on from, some things we probably need to add and maybe do in a little different direction. We'll talk about all that, evaluate it this week, and see what lies ahead."

Quarterback Gio Lopez was intercepted twice against the Knights before leaving the game with a leg injury in the third quarter. Handpicked by Belichick to lead the offense as a post-spring transfer from South Alabama, Lopez's four total touchdowns this season have come in wins over Charlotte and Richmond while his play against TCU in the opener and Saturday's loss at UCF left much to be desired.

Outside of 7-play, 83-yard touchdown drive to open the season to kick off the Belichick era, the Tar Heels have cashed in only two other possessions with touchdowns against Power Four opponents.

Even with the 61 total points scored against Charlotte and Richmond included, UNC ranks last in the ACC in total offense (263.5 yards per game), last in passing offense (150 yards per game), last in third down conversion rate (34.5%) and 15th in scoring offense (21 points per game).

Belichick said he'll have to watch the film before deciding on who will start against Clemson at quarterback on Oct. 4. It'll be Lopez — if healthy and chosen — or Max Johnson against the Tigers.

"We scored points the last two weeks and had trouble doing it today," Belichick said of UNC's struggles under center. "Football is a team sport, there's 11 guys out there, we're not talking about one guy. It's 11 guys that have to operate efficiently and at times we've done that and at times we haven't. Today wasn't one of our better ones."

When asked about the bye week potentially coming at a good time for his team, Belichick balked at the idea of an open date having much of an impact.

"Whenever it comes, it comes. Schedule is the schedule. Whatever time we're assigned to play, we'll play," he said. "If we have extra time, then we'll use the extra time to benefit the team the best we can."