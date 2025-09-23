With the SEC shifting to a nine-game model for 2026 and beyond, programs learn new three-team permanent rivals. The SEC's official reveal comes Tuesday night, but LSU is expected to receive Arkansas, Ole Miss and Texas A&M, while playing the rest of the league's dozen teams on a rotational, every-other-year basis.

That includes Alabama, against which the Tigers played every year since 1964. That's not going to happen with the SEC's revised scheduling, however.

"I'm fine with the way it's set up because within four years you're gonna play them home and away," LSU coach Brian Kelly said. "You might not get them every year, but you're gonna get them enough where it continues to take the big game approach to playing Alabama. So, the way the schedule's set up, I think I feel really good about what it looks like and all the teams that we're gonna get a chance to play in the SEC."

While in favor of moving to a nine-game conference schedule, former Alabama coach Nick Saban was unhappy with the SEC's initial proposed permanent rivals grouping for the Crimson Tide in 2023, which included LSU.

"I've always been an advocate for playing more [conference] games," Saban told Sports Illustrated at the time. "But if you play more games, I think you have to get the three fixed [opponents] right. They're giving us Tennessee, Auburn and LSU. I don't know how they come to that [decision]."

Alabama reportedly keeps its two biggest traditional rivals for the next four years with Tennessee and Auburn, but the Crimson Tide's third opponent will be Mississippi State. While Saban hasn't reacted to that just yet, suffice to say he'll be satisfied with Alabama playing one of the SEC's lower-tiered teams than an annual fellow elite like LSU.

Prior to the SEC ditching its East and West divisions with the inclusion of Texas and Oklahoma ahead of the 2024 campaign, the Alabama-LSU victor often had the inside track of reaching the SEC Championship Game. The rivalry hit its peak during the 2011 season when LSU beat Alabama, 9-6, in epic No. 1 vs. No. 2 clash before the Crimson Tide won the rematch in the national championship game a few months later with a shutout in New Orleans.

During LSU's unbeaten run to a title in 2019 with Joe Burrow at quarterback, the Tigers outlasted the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, 46-41, during one of the SEC's best games of the decade.