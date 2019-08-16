What makes going to a college football game at Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium a unique experience

The University of Alabama has been called the epicenter of college football, and there are good reasons for it. When you think Alabama you think college football, and vice versa.

Game days in Tuscaloosa, Alabama start well before kickoff and include incredible food and intense school spirit. The school's slogan "Roll Tide" is one of the most recognizable in sports and echos through the university and the stadium. Before the game, fans gather on The Quad to enjoy Alabama's famous barbecue and show off their crimson apparel.

Places around Bryant-Denny Stadium are decked out with memorabilia that demonstrate the history and success of the Crimson Tide. You can't go anywhere around town without being bombarded with 'Bama pride.

Two hours before the game there is the "Walk of Champions", which acts like a parade for players and coaches to walk through the crowd of Alabama fans. People attending the game reach out to high-five players as the iconic shakers wave in the air throughout the crowd.

When it is time to head into Bryant-Denny Stadium, fans are greeting with a sea of crimson and white and cheers that can be felt in the seats. Right before coach Nick Saban leads the team onto the field, legendary coach Bear Bryant can be heard grumbling "I ain't never been nothing but a winner" as a hype video whips the crowd into a frenzy.

Beloved mascot Big Al has the responsibility of hyping up the crowd and getting them excited for the game, though it does not take much to get Alabama football fans ready.

During the game, when Crimson Tide fans aren't singing "Dixieland Delight" or "Sweet Home Alabama" they are probably yelling "Roll Tide."

Bryant-Denny Stadium, named after former University of Alabama president George Denny and Bryant, has seen its share of victories since it opened in 1929.

Every game at Alabama is a special occasion filled with rich tradition and football mayhem, and the environment of the 101,821 is one many fans say is like no other,