What makes going to a Texas college football game in Austin a unique game-day experience

If there is one thing Texans are known to be passionate about it's college football. They say everything is bigger in Texas and that includes the football fandom and the love for the the Longhorns. Going to a UT game means being witness to some of the most enthusiastic fans in college football.

Decked out in burnt orange, the fans flood into 100,119-seat Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, to cheer on their Longhorns. One major element that separates attending a game over watching it on television is being able to participate in singing the "The Eyes of Texas", the school's spirit song.

The fans also participate in a call and response that rumbles through the stadium where one side of the crowd chants "Texas" and the other yells back "fight." Cowboy hats and the iconic "Hook Em" hand symbol are seen everywhere in the crowd of excited game-goers.

In true Texas fashion, Bevo, a real life Texas longhorn steer, makes his way onto the field in front of the electric crowd each game. The profile of the animal's head is where the hand symbol and "Hook 'em Horns" saying comes from.

When their live mascot is absent their other mascot "Hook 'Em" named very appropriately for the team, can be found around the stadium encouraging fans to show off their Texas pride.

Austin is a city rich with music, good food and of course, football. Most people who visit the city find themselves heading to Sixth Street, the pedestrian friendly hub of the city that features many restaurants and bars with live music. .

From the moment you arrive in Austin to the end of the game, the entire experience is filled with traditions and entertainment.