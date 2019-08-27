What makes going to a USC college football game in Los Angeles a unique game-day experience

Going to a game at USC not only means seeing some exciting football, but experiencing the culture and history of the game, the stadium and the city of Los Angeles.

Being so close to downtown LA, fans are around everything the city has to offer, which is a lot. If sports are what you are after there are NBA, NFL and MLB teams to choose from, but LA also offers concerts, beaches, piers and the traditional tourists spots in Hollywood.

When fans arrive at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum from the hustle and bustle of the city they are greeted by tens of thousands of dedicated fans getting ready for the game hours before kickoff. Amidst the smell of tailgate barbecue cooking, the sights of gold and cardinal everywhere and cheers for the Trojans, you hear the banging of people kicking "The Pole" before they head into the stadium. Fans kick the three flag poles that are located on the edge of campus for good luck, and the noise creates an intimidating echo of chaos that adds to the game day atmosphere.

Inside the stadium you are treated to an appearance by Traveler, the team's mascot, a white horse that is in attendance for every USC home football game. A Trojan warrior rides the horse completing the image of one of the most recognized college mascots. Deafening chants of "Fight On" come from the excited game-goers ready to watch their team run out onto the field. The marching band and the fight song complete the electric feeling inside the iconic stadium.

The stadium is rich with history, and not just when it comes to football. The LA Memorial Coliseum was the first ever stadium to hold the Olympics twice and was built for the games nearly 100 year ago. When you walk into the stadium you see the iconic arch with the Olympic rings on it. USC does not keep the Olympics in the past, and before the start of the fourth quarter with the help of their mascot and rider they light a torch as a nod to those Olympic games. The 78,467 seat stadium has also been home to the Los Angeles Rams since their move from St. Louis.