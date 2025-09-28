No. 3 Penn State suffered a devastating 30-24 loss Saturday to No. 6 Oregon in double overtime after erasing a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter. On Penn State's first offensive play of the second overtime period, quarterback Drew Allar threw an interception, which not only ended the game, but dropped coach James Franklin record to 2-21 against teams ranked in the top six of the AP Top 25.

Franklin addressed the criticism after the loss, citing that it's not a "narrative" that his teams at Penn State haven't played up to higher competition.

"I kinda look at the entire picture," Franklin said. "I get that narrative. It's really not a narrative, it's factual. It's facts. I get it. But I try and look at the entire picture and what we have been able to do here. But at the end of the day, we have to find a way to win those games. I take ownership and responsibility."

The Nittany Lions have now lost 15 consecutive games against top-six opponents under Franklin, who holds the second-worst record (minimum 20 games) among all coaches, behind just Hall of Fame Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer, who went 2-24 against top-six teams.

"I get the frustration that comes with a fanbase that's invested and cares," Franklin said. "I get it."

Penn State reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history last season under Franklin after finishing 11-2 in the regular season -- which included a 45-37 loss to Oregon in the Big Ten title game. The Nittany Lions opened with a blowout win over SMU in the first round before cruising past Boise State to reach the CFP semifinals. Penn State then lost 27-24 in the Orange Bowl to Notre Dame after a late interception by Allar set up a go-ahead field goal with seven seconds remaining.

The Nittany Lions still have plenty of opportunities the rest of the season to get back on track and return to the CFP. The Nittany Lions travel to Columbus, Ohio, to face No. 1 Ohio State on Nov. 1 and host No. 11 Indiana the following week. Penn State (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) faces UCLA on CBS (3:30 p.m. ET) in Week 6.