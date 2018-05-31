What SEC coaches say about each other, how Joe Burrow changes LSU's outlook

In this episode: It's an SEC-heavy episode of the show, with the SEC spring meetings from Destin, Florida, in the news and the topic of transfers leading the way. First, Barton Simmons and Chip Patterson react to Hunter Johnson leaving Clemson (3:30) before addressing the idea of a transfer "epidemic" among blue-chip quarterbacks. Then, the guys tackle what Joe Burrow does to change LSU's outlook (16:00) and react to anonymous quotes from SEC coaches on other teams (31:30).

