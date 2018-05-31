What SEC coaches say about each other, how Joe Burrow changes LSU's outlook

Today's show breaks down the SEC and the latest quarterback transfers

In this episode: It's an SEC-heavy episode of the show, with the SEC spring meetings from Destin, Florida, in the news and the topic of transfers leading the way. First, Barton Simmons and Chip Patterson react to Hunter Johnson leaving Clemson (3:30) before addressing the idea of a transfer "epidemic" among blue-chip quarterbacks. Then, the guys tackle what Joe Burrow does to change LSU's outlook (16:00) and react to anonymous quotes from SEC coaches on other teams (31:30).

Follow on Twitter: @BartonSimmons | @Chip_Patterson 
Subscribe to the 247Sports CFB Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn

CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010. You may have heard him... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES