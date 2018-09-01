What's Inside the SEC: A look at generational traditions of the Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee has been around longer than Tennessee.

The University of Tennessee, that is, came into existence two years before its own state was added to the Union -- later the United States -- in 1796. So it's no surprise that, years later in 2018, the Volunteers and the institution they represent in the Southeastern Conference are grounded in tradition.

Anything and everything that's considered a staple of the UT campus and athletic scene, in fact, has its roots in multiple generations.

"There's no better way to start learning about the lore of Knoxville," home of UT, "than by heading over to the official symbol of Tennessee, The Torchbearer," as Shell Rotella presents in CBS Sports' "What's Inside the SEC" series. "The statue has been an enormous part of the Volunteers identity since arriving in 1931. It represents education, success and security. And these three pillars are shown all over the structure ... inspiring UT students to be successful leaders for a long time."

The Torchbearer, which has stood tall for almost nine decades, is far from the only sign of stability in the Vols community.

There's also the "Rock," an almost 98-ton-stone that's been "a real crowd-pleaser on campus" since it was "unearthed in 1966 as the university was expanding." It's not only a monumental sight but "a place that people come to express themselves -- literally -- because the rock is a canvas that all people who come are free to draw on."

Even the dining scene on and around UT is entrenched in tradition. The Cool Beans Bar and Gus's Good Times Deli are among two local hot spots, with the latter drawing famous Vols alumni like Peyton Manning over the years, and aside from one-of-a-kind items like steamed sandwiches, they preach the value of history in the community.

"If you went to school here, if you've gone to football games here or anything like that, you've probably been here, or you need to come here," Gus's co-owner Aaron Hale says. "Part of it is it's, like, uniquely UT. There's nowhere like this anywhere."

So what is the perfect way to spend a day in Knoxville, immersing yourself in the land of the Volunteers?

There isn't much of a choice. In tradition.