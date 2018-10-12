What's Inside the SEC: A look at generational traditions of the Texas A&M Aggies

In Texas, everything is big, and everything is built on tradition.

Texas A&M is no exception whatsoever.

As Shell Rotella presents in CBS Sports' "What's Inside the SEC" series, the campus and community of College Station, the East-Central Texas town located northwest of Houston, is home to the pillar of the nearly-dozen-school Texas A&M University System, and it represents Aggieland in booming, traditional fashion.

"It's classic Americana, just Texas," the series explains.

College Station's campus boasts one of the largest student bodies in both Texas and the United States, and it's one of the largest campuses by size in the nation. Opened in the 1870s, it houses the George Bush Presidential Library and marks the flagship location of the University System with the state's first public institution of higher education. Even nearby restaurants like Mess Waffles and Dixie Chicken, the oldest bar in Northgate, have thrived off old-time spirit while picking up next-generation stars like A&M alumnus Von Miller.

College Station is also steeped in on-campus traditions like leaving a penny at the statue of Lawrence Sullivan "Sully" Ross, a former school president, Texas governor and embodiment of Aggie spirit; observing the Aggie Ring, a life-size replica of the jewelry that most students wear; and serving as the 12th Man.

"But perhaps the most famous tradition is represented right outside of Kyle Field, the 12th Man," the series notes. "Back in 1922, during the Dixie Classic, numerous players were injured, causing uneasiness in coach Dana X. Bible. Up in the press box, basketball player E. King Gill was helping reporters identify players when Coach Bible waved him down to stand by as the last player on the bench. Gill stood ready to play. Before he made it onto the field, the team ended up succeeding in one of the greatest upsets in history. While Gill never joined the team on the field, it was his willingness to serve that inspired generation after generation of Aggies. To this day, students stand in support of the team as the 12th Man."