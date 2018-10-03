What's next for 5-star Jadon Haselwood? We break it down

The top receiver in the 247Sports Composite had been part of Georgia’s No. 1-ranked 2019 recruiting class since March of 2017. In that time, he’s taken multiple unofficial visits to Auburn and Miami, and an official visit to Oklahoma. The 6-foot-2, 196-pounder is scheduled to take an official visit to Miami this weekend.

Below, our experts break down what Haselwood’s decision means across the national recruiting landscape.

Why He Matters: "Haselwood is one of the most competitive wide receivers in this cycle. He's as good as any receiver in this class in jump ball and 50-50 situations. He plays with outstanding strength and physicality and he's got the speed to run past defensive backs and track the ball downfield. He reminds me of Keenan Allen because of that physicality and because he could be an elite safety if he wanted to be. He's got a presence that will impact a game and a team even with limited offensive touches." — Barton Simmons, 247Sports Director of Scouting

The Big Picture: “Haselwood had been flirting with other schools but there was always the contingent saying he’s just enjoying the process, he’s tight with [UGA QB] Justin Fields, he’s a lock to sign Georgia, etc. And maybe he still will. But the buzz right now appears to favor Miami with Auburn also in the picture. I’m not ruling out Georgia, but as it stands right now, I like Mark Richt & Co.’s chances.” — Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports Director of Recruiting

Georgia’s Mindset: “While it’s not surprising, the news is a major disappointment. The Bulldogs were hoping to build an improving passing attack around Haselwood and fellow 247Sports Composite five-star Dominick Blaylock. Haselwood was coming off an unofficial visit to Georgia that included meeting with Kirby Smart, Cortez Hankton, and the rest of the staff. The returns on that trip seemed to indicate the Bulldogs remained in prime position to hold onto the five-star. Now, Georgia is not out of it by any means, but the program has some work to do to get Haselwood back into the fold. This will come down to the Early Signing Period, so look for Georgia to turn up the heat with wideouts like Auburn four-star commitment George Pickens and Tennessee four-star pledge Ramel Keyton, who was also in Athens over the weekend.” — Kipp Adams, Dawgs247

Pulse on Miami: "Since Mark Richt arrived in Coral Gables he and his assistant coaches have made it clear that if they trust you as a true freshman you are going to play, especially on offense. That’s one of the main reasons why I continue to hear that the Hurricanes are in the mix to sign Haselwood. I also think the dynamic wideout is drawn to the campus environment and atmosphere at UM. He knows that wide receivers coach Ron Dugans can put guys in the league, as well." — Andrew Ivins, InsideTheU

Pulse on Auburn: “Jadon has visited Auburn four known times this year and is very close with receivers coach Kodi Burns and area recruiter Larry Porter. Also, two of his 7 on 7 teammates are Auburn commits — quarterback Bo Nix and receiver George Pickens. That team’s coach? Auburn legend Cam Newton” — Kieth Niebuhr, AuburnUndercover

Pulse on Oklahoma: "When you grow up cheering for the Sooners, and a recruit calls them his “dream offer” you always have a puncher's chance. That’s where Oklahoma is with Haselwood. His father went to OU and Haselwood has grandparents that are alums, as well. Haselwood grew up going to OU Atlanta alumni events to watch games and dreamed of being a Sooner one day. Fast forward to 2018 and things are bit more dicey with Miami and Auburn really pushing Haselwood. Add the fact Oklahoma already has the best wide receiver class, in 2019, and there’s not a lot of room.

"That said, Haselwood is the one receiver Oklahoma would take, at this point, despite all of that. OU doesn’t want to lose the three stars they have, so the Sooners staff will have to tread lightly. My gut tells me Oklahoma would take Haselwood, but does a five-star receiver want to join another, in Theo Wease, along with fast rising Trejan Bridges and Arjei Henderson? That’s the question. Sources I speak with tell me OU is in the thick of it and will he until the end. They just have ride out Haselwood four remaining officials and go from there." — Brandon Drumm, OUInsider