After a two-day committee on infractions hearing concluded this week, NCAA president Charlie Baker expects a ruling on the Michigan sign-stealing scandal to come within the next 30 to 90 days, he told Yahoo Sports on Wednesday.

The hearing was attended by a contingent from the University of Michigan, former staffer Connor Stalions and members of the NCAA's enforcement staff. Baker wasn't present himself, but he was briefed on the matter.

"It was a thorough hearing of the issues, and everybody that wanted to speak their piece, for the most part, got it," he told Yahoo Sports.

The COI panel will next make a recommendation for punishment, which the school has an option to appeal. In the past the committee has imposed everything from minor fines and scholarship reductions to forcing a school to vacate wins and/or forfeit postseason eligibility.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel recently said he has not had any conversations with the NCAA about a potential postseason ban.

"What I can point to is that Charlie Baker, when we won the championship, said they won it fair and square," Manuel told 247Sports. "That's something I can say that gives me some sense that they understand that this was a team who won that championship fair and square. I look at that, and as we move forward, we'll see how it goes."

In its January response to the NCAA's notice of allegations, Michigan accused the NCAA of "grossly overreaching" and "wildly overcharging" the university despite a lack of evidence, according to documents obtained by Yahoo Sports. The school contends that out of 52 games involving Michigan opponents that Stalions allegedly scouted, only one was attended by Stalions himself.

Eight others were attended by then-Michigan staff members, while others were attended by friends and family, which is not an NCAA violation. The university alleges much of Stalions' sign-stealing operation was achieved through legal avenues, and not in a way that would provide an unfair advantage.

Sherrone Moore suspension

Michigan attempted to get out ahead of possible NCAA punishment last month when the university suspended head coach Sherrone Moore for two games during the 2025 season. ESPN says Moore's suspension is tied back to him allegedly deleting a thread of 52 text messages with Stalions. Moore will miss Michigan's Week 3 game against Central Michigan and its Week 4 Big Ten opener against Nebraska.

Notably, Michigan is not suspending Moore for the first two games, which allows him to coach against his alma mater, Oklahoma, in Week 2 in Norman.

Revisiting the Stalions scandal

The hearing ties back to an alleged advanced scouting scheme orchestrated by Stalions. The whole saga came to light in Oct. 2023 when the Big Ten launched its investigation into the scandal. Stalions apparently constructed a ring of associates that would attend games featuring potential Michigan opponents with the purpose of electronically recording their sidelines and gathering the signs and signals that said teams would use to call plays, which violates NCAA Bylaw 11.6.1.

Stalions allegedly purchased tickets in his own name for more than 30 games involving 11 different Big Ten schools over a period of three years. Records show Stalions bought tickets to the 2021 and 2022 SEC Championship Games through a secondary market. An anonymous Division III coach also told investigators that Stalions hired him to spy on future Big Ten opponents.

Central Michigan got embroiled in the scandal when a photo that appeared to feature Stalions on Central Michigan's sideline for its Sept. 1, 2023 game against Michigan State emerged. Stallions told NCAA investigators that he "did not recall" attending any specific games, but Central Michigan quarterbacks coach Jake Kostner — who was a student assistant under Harbaugh at Michigan from 2015-18 — resigned amid the NCAA's investigation.

Stalions resigned in Nov. 2023. Former Michigan linebackers coach Chris Partridge was also relieved of his position in Nov. 2023 after he reportedly destroyed evidence, though he denied knowledge of the sign-stealing scandal.

Michigan's outlook for 2025

Michigan enters the 2025 season with significant question marks after losing seven players to the NFL Draft, including three first-round selections. But the Wolverines did add a few intriguing pieces to offset the attrition.

Michigan worked hard to upgrade its quarterback situation after a lackluster 2024. The Wolverines went all in on landing Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 prospect nationally in the class of 2025. He comes to Ann Arbor with a college-ready frame and a livewire arm. Michigan also landed former Fresno State and UCF starter Mikey Keene through the transfer portal, giving it an experienced, veteran option to lean on if Underwood needs more time.

Moore and the coaching staff bolstered Michigan's skill positions through the portal, as well. The Wolverines added some much-needed help at wide receiver in Donaven McCulley, who had 834 yards and eight touchdowns in three seasons at Indiana, and Anthony Simpson, who led UMass in 2023 with 801 yards and three touchdowns.

Despite some significant departures along the defensive line, Michigan does return a battle-tested defense, particularly in the secondary with veteran players like Rod Moore, who it can continue to lean on during its rigorous Big Ten schedule.

