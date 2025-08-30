Preseason No. 1 Texas wasn't able to break through in a massive early test against No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday in Columbus, losing 14-7 in a defensive slugfest. The Longhorns hoped to make a statement on the road, but the Buckeyes' defense consistently kept Texas quarterback Arch Manning off balance in his first full-time start.

Ohio State repeatedly stymied Texas, including two critical fourth-down stops inside the 10-yard line and an interception on one of Manning's few deep throws. The Buckeyes demonstrated that, even with a retooled roster, they remain a top contender, leaving Texas to regroup after a tightly contested opener.

Despite the rocky start, it's only Week 1. There's no need to jump to sweeping conclusions just yet. Nobody's season is finished already. How quickly Manning and the offense bounce back -- improving timing, execution and overall consistency -- will determine whether the Longhorns can reclaim their place among the national championship contenders in a season still packed with high-stakes opportunities.

What's next for Texas?

Texas' path forward won't get any easier after stumbling out of the gate. The Longhorns return to Austin next week for a three-game homestand against Group of Six opponents San Jose State, UTEP and Sam Houston State -- all chances for Manning and the offense to regain rhythm and confidence before SEC play ramps up.

October brings tougher tests: a road trip to Florida followed by a quick turnaround for the Red River Rivalry against Oklahoma. How well Sarkisian and Co. correct the miscues that plagued them against Ohio State will determine whether those games serve as a springboard back into the national title conversation or another setback that puts Texas' CFP hopes in jeopardy.

Four of the next five games after the Red River showdown are against teams projected near the bottom of the SEC in the preseason media poll -- at Kentucky, at Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Arkansas -- but the stretch also includes a Nov. 15 trip to Georgia, a marquee clash that could define the Longhorns' season.

The regular season concludes with the Black Friday matchup against Texas A&M, a game that could ultimately decide the Longhorns' playoff fate depending on how many blemishes Texas carries into it.

How does the Longhorns' loss reshape their College Football Playoff path?

Texas entered 2025 ranked No. 1 in the preseason polls, with Manning leading a roster favored to win the national championship, but the opener at Ohio State was always going to be an early litmus test. Despite the loss, the season is just beginning. Falling to the No. 3-ranked Buckeyes won't automatically derail Texas' CFP hopes, though the margin for error has narrowed.

Depending on how the SEC standings shake out, Texas could lose up to two conference games and still reach the SEC Championship Game, preserving a path to an automatic CFP bid -- though a one-loss league record remains the safest route.

The manner of the defeat Saturday in Columbus also matters: a Texas offense that struggled to sustain drives and capitalize in the red zone will draw scrutiny, making each upcoming performance against top-ranked opponents increasingly significant.

Strong showings in marquee matchups, particularly against fellow SEC powerhouses, could reinforce Texas' national title credentials, while additional miscues would make the playoff climb steeper. Ultimately, the Longhorns' ability to respond under the added pressure now and demonstrate improved efficiency on offense will determine whether they can rebound and stay on track for the College Football Playoff or face a more challenging climb to reclaim championship contender status.