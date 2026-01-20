Indiana reached college football's mountaintop on Monday night with its 27-21 win over Miami in the College Football Playoff National Championship. The win capped the sport's first-ever 16-0 season and put the finishing touches on the most remarkable program rise ever seen.

Can the Hoosiers take up permanent residence on college football's penthouse floor? Given what coach Curt Cignetti has accomplished in just two years and how successfully the Hoosiers are recruiting out of the transfer portal, the answer appears to be a clear "yes."

However, the ultimate determination will depend largely on how successful the Hoosiers were in identifying Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza's replacement. TCU transfer Josh Hoover is in the fold with a long track record of collegiate production on his resume. But he'll have massive shoes to fill at a time when many of the James Madison transfers that Cignetti used to jumpstart Indiana are out of eligibility.

Indiana faced similar questions about its long-term staying power last year after a stunning breakthrough in Cignetti's first season. On the heels of a surprise College Football Playoff run, doubters wondered whether the Hoosiers could stack successful seasons.

They put those doubts to rest in legendary fashion by producing one of history's most impressive college football teams. Now that Indiana has reached the mountaintop, it would be foolish to suggest it can't get there once again. Here's the outlook for what's next in Bloomington.

Coaching and quarterback

Coaching staff retention is often an overlooked element of program success, and Indiana has it. With offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan and defensive coordinator Bryant Haines both expected to return, Cignetti has a critical level of continuity in place for 2026. Both were Cignetti's coordinators at James Madison, and they were also with him at Elon in 2017 and 2018. Their cohesion working together over multiple years at multiple jobs is an underrated element of Indiana's success.

But when it comes to the top of the organizational hierarchy on the field, there will be some attrition at the most important spot. As the No. 1-ranked player in the CBS Sports NFL Draft Prospect Rankings, Mendoza has nothing left to prove in college football. The Cal transfer used his lone season with the Hoosiers to put his lethal accuracy and leadership qualities on the national stage in a way that has made him the clear QB1 in the 2026 draft class.

Now, it's Hoover's turn to try and follow the blueprint that Mendoza established by stepping in from a mediocre Power Four program to flourish in IU's structure. After throwing for nearly 10,000 yards over the past three seasons at TCU, the high-octane gunslinger profiles as the type of player who could be one of the Big Ten's most productive QBs.

He'll need to cut down on his interceptions after throwing 24 over the past two years. But with the Hoosiers' supporting cast, a player of his track record could pop. Indiana has enjoyed high-level success with two transfer quarterbacks so far under Cignetti, and Hoover has all the makings of another.

If he doesn't pan out, Fernando Mendoza's younger brother, Alberto Mendoza, got plenty of reps as IU's backup during his redshirt freshman season in 2025. He should be viewed as a viable alternative.

Churn at the skill positions

The rest of Indiana's roster will undergo some churn, as numerous key cogs on both sides of the football exit after playing pivotal roles in 2025. But a strong transfer class is entering to help the Hoosiers reload.

Among the most significant departures on offense are the running back tandem of Roman Hemby and Kaelon Black, who combined for more than 2,000 yards rushing this season. Khobie Martin is expected to return after averaging 6.5 yards per carry and rushing for six touchdowns on 78 carries as a sophomore. He will be joined by Boston College transfer Turbo Richard, who ran for 749 yards and caught 30 passes as a sophomore for the Eagles.

More questions exist at receiver, especially if Omar Cooper Jr. elects to turn pro after a strong redshirt junior season. Cooper is ranked the No. 6 receiver in the CBS Sports NFL Draft Prospect Rankings and will have until Friday to announce if he's entering the draft.

With receivers Elijah Sarratt and E.J. Williams out of eligibility, along with tight end Riley Nowakowski, there's a chance the Hoosiers could end up replacing four of their top five pass catchers. However, Charlie Becker is slated to return after a breakout sophomore season, and Michigan State transfer Nick Marsh has the makings of a top target after making 59 grabs for the Spartans in 2025. If Tulane transfer Shazz Preston hits after a promising junior season with the Green Wave, IU's pass-catching unit could be similarly strong in 2026.

Along the offensive line, one decision to watch is with redshirt junior offensive guard Carter Smith, who is ranked as the No. 4 interior offensive lineman in the CBS Sports NFL Draft Prospect Rankings.

Indiana's defense will remain stout

Indiana is slated to return several key defensive pieces, including all-Big Ten linebackers Rolijah Hardy and Isaiah Jones. All-Big Ten nose tackle Tyrique Tucker will have an NFL Draft decision to make.

Star edge rusher Stephen Daley is out of eligibility after missing the playoff due to injury, but the Hoosiers have fortified themselves in the trenches by adding Kansas State transfer Tobi Osunsanmi along the edge. He ranks as the No. 5 edge rusher in the 247Sports transfer portal rankings after racking up six tackles for loss in an injury-abbreviated 2025 campaign.

Interceptions leader Louis Moore is out of eligibility at free safety and stud cornerback D'Angelo Ponds is projected as an early-round selection following a big junior season. But it's not all bad news in the secondary. Ballhawking strong safety Amare Ferrell has already indicated his intent to return, which gives IU an anchor on the back end to build around.

Highly touted Penn State transfer A.J. Harris is among Indiana's top defensive commitments at cornerback and should factor in prominently to next year's defensive back room.

Indiana's 2026 schedule and outlook

Indiana is playing another soft nonconference schedule featuring North Texas, Howard and Western Kentucky. Though Indiana's league slate features five home games, it won't be a cakewalk. Among the opponents are Ohio State (home), USC (home), Michigan (road) and Nebraska (road).

Minnesota (home), Northwestern (home) and Washington (road) are also 2025 bowl teams on the docket. Purdue (home) and Rutgers (road) are the two conference opponents on IU's 2026 slate that didn't make bowls in 2025.

Noticeably absent are a trio of 2025 Big Ten bottom-feeders in Penn State, UCLA and Michigan State, who are each going through coaching changes. All in all, it's a manageable enough schedule for a program of Indiana's caliber. If Hoover can develop chemistry with a new-look group of pass catchers, Indiana should be right back in the Big Ten and national title conversations.