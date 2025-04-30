Cameron Rising hasn't been seen around Salt Lake City in months. The former Utah quarterback technically had the ability to return to college football for the 2025 season via either petition or injury redshirt, but has not exercised either option.

The primary reference by coach Kyle Whittingham was one of omission — he said during a spring press conference that quarterback Isaac Wilson is the only returning scholarship quarterback on the roster. He has not entered the transfer portal, and he went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. His college career is over, most likely, and perhaps his football career, too.

"I've talked to Cam a few times, but that is really up to Cam... when he wants to divulge what his plan is," Whittingham said in January. "We've certainly had communication and you don't see him on the roster right now, so that should tell you some things there."

Rising put together one of the most winding eligibility careers in the history of the sport. In 2018, Rising redshirted as a first-year player at Texas. The next year, he transferred to Utah and was required to sit out by NCAA transfer rules, a statement that feels almost quaint six years later. He suffered an injury during the pandemic season, played two years of Pac-12 championship football and then missed the entire 2023 season with an ACL injury.

When the California native finally came back in 2024, it took only two games before he suffered a major hand injury after getting pushed out of bounds into a cart against Baylor. He managed to fight back and play against Arizona State, but tweaked his knee on the opening drive. Ultimately, Rising threw three interceptions in a 27-19 loss, and was ruled out for the rest of the season after the game. It was his final game in a Utah uniform, and an unceremonious end for a program legend.

Before the 2024 season, Rising became eligible for another year after the NCAA changed its rules so his transfer redshirt in 2019 would not count. At the time, he told the Action Network that "seven years is more than enough." After the hand and leg injuries, Rising could have also been eligible for a medical redshirt after playing only four games. There's been no indication that he considered the option.

Despite the injuries, Rising put together a legendary career for the Utes. He threw for more than 6,000 yards, rushed for nearly 1,000 and scored 65 touchdowns in 30 appearances. Rising went 20-7 as a starting quarterback and led Utah to a pair of Pac-12 championships.

However, his injuries set Utah back tremendously. In 2023, Whittingham said Rising could be ready for the opener against Florida. He ultimately missed the entire season as the Utes went from picked No. 1 in the Pac-12 to 8-5. The next year, Utah was the favorite during their first year in the Big 12. His injury kicked off a 5-7 record, including an astonishing seven straight losses to finish with a losing record for the first time since 2013. The passing offense was bottom-two in their league in both seasons.

Now, Utah has no choice but to move on and look to the future. The Utes brought in three scholarship quarterbacks to join Wilson, including star New Mexico transfer Devon Dampier. Offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig also resigned after two straight disappointing offenses.

Rising is still believed to be recovering from his hand and leg injuries. If his career is over, he has a disability insurance policy that should help him start the next phase of his life. But after setting himself up as a college football legend with his run at Utah, he's now fading away without a trace.