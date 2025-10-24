Sporting more 2025 wins over ranked opponents than any team in college football, fourth-ranked Alabama finally gets a break in the loaded SEC schedule against slumping South Carolina, a team in the middle of a surprising downturn under fifth-year coach Shane Beamer.

The Gamecocks are 1-4 in SEC play with three losses to top-25 teams after opening the season at No. 11. They average just 17.1 points per game against Power Four competition with just six total touchdowns in seven starts from quarterback LaNorris Sellers.

On the Alabama side, quarterback Ty Simpson is one of the midseason Heisman frontrunners and has thrown at least two touchdown passes in every game this season. He has 18 touchdown passes and one interception, much of that damage coming over the last four games — all wins over top-20 teams in SEC play.

The Crimson Tide's wideout combination of Germie Bernard, Ryan Williams and Isaiah Horton is the most-talented trio the Gamecocks have faced and will test a secondary rated fourth-best in the conference allowing just 186.1 passing yards per game.

Where to watch Alabama vs. South Carolina live

Date: Saturday, Oct. 25 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Williams Brice Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina

TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Alabama vs. South Carolina: Need to know

Trap game loading: Alabama second-year coach Kalen DeBoer is 19-3 in his career against top 25 competition, tops in college football in terms of winning percentage. However, he is only 7-4 against unranked teams with the Crimson Tide including four losses as a double-digit favorite. One of those came in this season's opener at Florida State, which has since tanked.

Gamecocks' offensive woes: South Carolina ranks last in the SEC in total offense, scoring offense, rushing offense and tackles for loss allowed. Beamer fired offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley after South Carolina's loss to LSU, and first-year offensive coordinator Mike Shula could be next.

Remembering 2010: Williams Brice Stadium against the Crimson Tide more than a decade ago remains the site of the Gamecocks' only win in program history over a top-ranked team after Steve Spurrier's squad toppled Nick Saban and the defending national champions. Alabama and South Carolina have played twice since with the Crimson Tide winning both matchups, including last season's 27-25 triumph.

Alabama vs. South Carolina prediction, pick



The Crimson Tide lead the SEC in turnover margin at +9 and, during last week's 26-7 loss to Oklahoma, two giveaways from the Gamecocks were critical. It's imperative for South Carolina to avoid mistakes to cover in this one — or perhaps have a chance to win. Alabama thrives in the category and used an interception return for a score against Tennessee in Week 8 on the last play of the first half to seize momentum. Simpson throws a few touchdown passes, and the Gamecocks lose their third straight. Pick: Alabama -13.5







