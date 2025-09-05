No. 21 Alabama returns to the field Saturday against a somewhat familiar nonconference foe in ULM. The Crimson Tide are looking to bounce back after their season-opening 31-17 loss to previously unranked Florida State.

The Seminoles climbed all the way to No. 14 in the AP Top 25 following their upset of the Crimson Tide, while Alabama plummeted 13 spots from No. 8 to its lowest ranking in 17 years. Second-year coach Kalen DeBoer has now lost four games against unranked opponents -- more than Nick Saban had in his last 16 seasons as Alabama's coach -- and is 4-5 against Alabama's last nine FBS opponents.

ULM, meanwhile, opened its season with a 29-0 home win against Saint Francis. This will be the fifth meeting all time between Alabama and ULM after the two first met on the field 19 years ago. The Crimson Tide hold a 3-1 record in previous contests and, most recently, beat the Warhawks 63-7 in 2022.

Where to watch Alabama vs. ULM live

Date: Saturday, Sept. 6 | Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: SEC Network | Stream: Fubo

Alabama vs. ULM: Need to know

Will Ryan Williams return? Alabama took an additional blow in Week 1 when star wide receiver Ryan Williams exited the Florida State loss with a concussion. He has been in concussion protocol all week, and his status for the ULM game is up in the air. DeBoer previously said that Williams is considered "day-to-day," as is often the case with head injuries, so there is a chance he suits up Saturday. Alabama would certainly like to get him back before its Week 3 showdown against Wisconsin.

2007 fresh in the mind: Vibes are extremely low in Tuscaloosa following the disaster that was Week 1. So low, in fact, that seeing ULM on the schedule brings to mind the 2007 season -- Saban's first with the Crimson Tide. A ranked Alabama team lost to unranked Florida State in September of that year. Then came Alabama's infamous November loss to the Warhawks. That very loss served as the catalyst for Alabama's emergence as a juggernaut under Saban. Maybe the same reversal of fortunes can happen for DeBoer, though Alabama fans could hardly stomach another defeat.

Vincent in unique role at ULM: ULM coach Bryant Vincent is much more than a football coach. ULM announced in August that Vincent will also serve as interim athletic director while the university searches for a more permanent replacement for John Hartwell in the wake of his retirement. It's rare, but not entirely unprecedented, for a coach to serve as an administrator at the same time. Former Tennessee coach Derek Dooley worked as athletic director and coach at Louisiana Tech from 2008-10.

Alabama vs. ULM prediction, pick



Alabama's loss to Florida State can achieve one of two things: either it can light a fire under the Crimson Tide and provide significant motivation to never lose like that again (a la 2007 Alabama), or it will derail DeBoer's tenure and send the Tide spiraling down the drain. Odds are, given the talent on the roster and DeBoer's recruiting chops, Alabama will be just fine. Alabama rights the ship Saturday with a comfortable win. Pick: Alabama -37.5 (-106)