As fall officially begins and the early-season hype of college football gives way to the grind of conference play, two of the Big 12's most prominent programs meet in one of the weekend's most anticipated matchups. Ever since coach Deion Sanders took over, Colorado has commanded attention — and that remains true this year despite a 2-2 start. Now the Buffaloes welcome perhaps their biggest stumbling block yet into Boulder.

Last season, Colorado's year ended with a 36-14 blowout loss to BYU in the Alamo Bowl, and the Cougars have carried that momentum into a 3-0 start marked by dominant wins over Stanford and East Carolina. Now, as BYU begins Big 12 play, it faces the task of proving it has the right stuff against one of the league's most visible opponents.

Where to watch BYU vs. Colorado live

Date: Sat., Sept. 27 | Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

Where: Folsom Field -- Boulder, Colo.

TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

BYU vs. Colorado: Need to know

What is Colorado, really? The trumpets around Colorado haven't sounded quite as loudly in 2025, as the Buffaloes' two biggest stars under Deion Sanders — Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders — have both moved on to the NFL. Without the spotlight on those two, Colorado has been a more balanced but inconsistent team. That shows in their 2-2 record, with solid wins over Delaware and Wyoming offset by a close loss to Georgia Tech and a turnover-riddled defeat against Houston. Saturday's matchup with BYU could go a long way in shaping the Buffaloes' identity, especially if they can respond to last year's blowout loss in the Alamo Bowl.

Good matchup for BYU's defense: A key reason for BYU's 36-14 Alamo Bowl rout last season was its ability to exploit Colorado's shaky offensive line and let the defense take control. That weakness remains for the Buffaloes, which plays into the strength of a Cougars team thriving on complementary football. BYU's defense has been particularly dominant, led by a swarming defensive line, while the offense has supported it with a strong ground game and steady play from quarterback Bear Bachmeier. The result: just 16 points allowed through three games.

BYU vs. Colorado prediction, pick

BYU enters as a 6.5-point favorite, a line that reflects just how lopsided the last meeting was between these programs. Compared to last December, Colorado's bluster doesn't carry quite the same bite, as the departure of Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter has shifted the spotlight to the depth and balance of the roster Deion Sanders has assembled. Coach Prime should have no trouble motivating his players for this matchup, but the fundamentals and consistency BYU brings to the field may be enough to carry the Cougars once again. Pick: BYU -6.5

