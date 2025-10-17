The Holy War is one of college football's most heated rivalries, and the stakes that come with the 2025 installment on Saturday will only heighten the tensions between No. 23 Utah and No. 15 BYU. The Week 8 showdown is the first ranked matchup between the in-state foes since 2009, and it comes with Big 12 Championship Game implications as the Cougars seek to remain in control of their own destiny and the Utes attempt to avoid a costly second loss in conference play.

Utah's Kyle Whittingham is historically prolific in games against his rival and holds a 4-2 advantage over BYU's Kalani Sitake. He even won nine straight from 2010 onward. But his last victory over the Cougars was all the way back in 2019. The power dynamic has shifted.

The series this year moves back to Provo, where BYU has a chance to win its third straight against the Utes for the first time since 1989-1992. Last season's clash was a classic that came down to the closing seconds, and the bad blood was on full display in a tense 22-21 win for the Cougars in enemy territory in Salt Lake City.

Where to watch BYU vs. Utah live

Date: Saturday, October 18 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah

TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

BYU vs. Utah: Need to know

Perfect start: BYU is one of just 11 teams to go unbeaten in the first half of the season. This is nothing new for the Cougars, who last year won their first nine games and emerged as College Football Playoff contenders before suffering a couple of late hiccups. It would take a few massive wins to get to 9-0 for the second straight season. BYU has yet to play a ranked team all year but faces one this week and has a string of Big 12 title contenders up ahead on its schedule, including both of the other unbeaten teams in league play (Texas Tech and Cincinnati).

Mighty Utah defense: Other than Texas Tech, nobody has scored more than 14 points on this stout Utah defense all year. It would not be a Whittingham team without a physical defense, would it? John Henry Daley embodies the Utes' tradition on that side of the ball as one of the sport's most disruptive pass rushers. His eight sacks are good for the second most in college football.

Run the ball: These are the two most prolific rushing offenses in the Big 12 and two of the 11 best units in the nation. Utah stands slightly ahead of BYU at 248.2 yards per game to the Cougars' 238.0. For the Utes, it's a two-man wrecking crew at running back with NaQuari Rogers and Wayshawn Parker, but quarterback Devon Dampier is just as much a part of the rushing scheme with 378 yards and five touchdowns. On the BYU side, LJ Martin leads the Big 12 with his 652 yards but quarterback Bear Bachmeier is the more productive scorer with seven touchdowns.

BYU vs. Utah prediction, pick



BYU's schedule is no fault of its own, but the reality is the 6-0 start has to be taken with a grain of salt. The Cougars simply have not yet seen a team of Utah's caliber, and it is not as though they have been dominant to start conference play. The Utes, meanwhile, are on an absolute tear since their lone loss, which, mind you, came with their quarterback playing at less than 100%. Utah's closest win on the year is 25 points, and it just beat consecutive Big 12 opponents by a 90-24 margin. The loss to Texas Tech looks like an aberration. Pick: Utah -3.5