Clemson will host SMU in a battle of two teams that have underachieved during the first half of the 2025 season. However, both programs are riding two-game winning streaks entering Saturday's pivotal ACC contest.

Clemson was viewed as a preseason national title contender but started off the season with a 1-3 record. After being dissected in a loss at the hands of Syracuse, Clemson has looked dominant in back-to-back wins against North Carolina and Boston College over the past two weeks. Quarterback Cade Klubnik has looked like the Heisman contender that many expected with five touchdowns during the two-game span, though his status for this game is uncertain due to an ankle injury.

On the other hand, SMU suffered losses to both Baylor and TCU out of the gate. However, the Mustangs have bounced back in a big way with victories over Syracuse and Stanford to begin ACC play. Star quarterback Kevin Jennings has tossed six touchdowns in that stretch, including a four-touchdown performance against Syracuse earlier this month.

Where to watch SMU vs. Clemson live

Date: Saturday, October 18 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Memorial Stadium -- Clemson, South Carolina

TV: ACC Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SMU vs. Clemson: Need to know

SMU must get pressure on the QB: SMU currently leads the ACC in sacks (19) and are coming off a six-sack performance against Stanford. That's going to be a nice feather to have in their cap against the Tigers, particularly if facing a backup if Klubnik is unable to go. If the Mustangs are able to win the battle in the trenches, they can definitely stay in this game.

SMU needs to establish running game: It's no secret that Jennings is the straw that stirs the drink when it comes to the SMU offense. Jennings can carve up a defense through the air, but the Mustangs need to lean on their rushing attack on a frequent basisin this contest. SMU is averaging 127.0 yards per game on the ground this season, which is good for 10th in the conference. Senior running back T.J. Harden has put together some impressive performances this season, but is only averaging 3.7 yards per carry across his last three games. Getting Harden going early could result in an even more dangerous offensive attack for the Mustangs.

SMU vs. Clemson prediction, pick



Fool me once, shame on you. Before I even finish that classic saying, Clemson won't fool me twice. The Tigers have looked better in recent weeks, but it's not like they were lighting up stellar competition. Death Valley isn't the easiest place to play, but SMU has the weapons to keep this one close much like they did in the 2024 ACC Championship Game. Given Clemson's track record, I'll gladly take the points in a battle between two teams that are fairly evenly matched -- especially if Klubnik is limited. The point spread may fluctuate a lot until kickoff, so take as many points as the books will give you. Pick: SMU +10