South Florida made quite the statement when it throttled Boise State in the first game of Week 1 last Thursday, staking its claim as one of the top Group of Six teams in the country. Quarterback Byrum Brown is back healthy and impressed in the opener, while the defense gave the Broncos fits and held them to just seven points. In Week 2, the Bulls will take on an even stiffer test when they make the drive up the road to Gainesville to take on No. 13 Florida in The Swamp.

The Gators cruised in their opener against FCS opponent Long Island University in a 55-0 win but will now get a step up in competition themselves with USF coming into town. DJ Lagway only played the first half of the opener but got off to a stellar start to his sophomore campaign, completing 15 of 18 passes for 120 yards and three touchdowns.

While we didn't learn much about the Gators in their opener, we'll get a feel for just how good they are based on what they're able to do against a South Florida team that seems to be one of the best outside of the power conferences.

Where to watch Florida vs. USF live

Date: Saturday, September 6 | Time: 4:15 p.m. ET

Location: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Forida

TV: SEC Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Florida vs. USF: Need to know

Can Lagway continue his ascent into the Heisman conversation? Florida's sophomore star QB changed the Gators' fortunes when he took over last season, and he picked up where he left off in his half of play against LIU. Given what we saw from the USF defense last week in flustering Maddux Madsen, Lagway will be facing a much stiffer test than the Sharks provided, but that also presents some opportunity. Florida jumped out to such a fast, big lead that Lagway didn't even get to put up a huge stat line (aside from piling up three TDs) in the opener. There will be more eyes on the Gators in Week 2 given what USF did in their opener, and if Lagway can light up the Bulls, the Heisman buzz will grow stronger.

Byrum Brown, bulldozer: Brown missed eight games last year after fracturing his lower left leg last year, but he's back and is not shying away from contact in his return to the field. Brown had his most impressive run of the opener called back due to a holding, ruining a highlight reel run where Brown ran through tackles like prime Marshawn Lynch. He is extremely fun to watch, and the Gators' defense better be ready to hit because Brown likes to dish out the contact as much as any QB in the country when he tucks it.

How real is the Florida defense? The Gators gave up a grand total of 86 yards to the Sharks last week and scored the team's first touchdown of the day with a scoop-and-score on a fumble. The starters played limited snaps against LIU and will really get their first test this week, where we'll get a more earnest assessment of the Florida defense. While I don't anticipate that kind of performance against Brown and the Bulls' offense, I am intrigued to find out just how good this Gators' defensive group is.

Florida vs. USF prediction, pick



USF has to be feeling good about itself coming off the Week 1 performance, but I think this game ends up being a bit of a reality check. There will be a big difference in their defensive success between facing Boise's offense and Florida's, and without the benefit of some good field position like last week, I'm not sure the USF offense will be as effective. We'll learn a little something about both teams here, and I do have a bit of concern that Florida might take the foot off the gas late with a big showdown with No. 3 LSU in Baton Rouge next week. But early on, I think Florida pours it on offensively, and I'll take the Gators to be handily ahead at the break. Pick: Florida 1H -10.5



