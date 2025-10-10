An ACC showdown takes place on Saturday when Virginia Tech travels to Bobby Dodd Stadium to take on No. 13 Georgia Tech. The game represents an opportunity for the Hokies to right the ship in what has been a rough 2-4 start to the season.

Georgia Tech enters the game undefeated at 5-0, but the team has had to survive some scares, with three wins by a touchdown or less. That includes a one-point overtime victory in their most recent game, a 30-29 win over Wake Forest on Sept. 27. That win came down to intercepting a Demon Deacons 2-point conversion attempt in a game-saving overtime play.

Virginia Tech lost to that same Wake Forest team this past Saturday, dropping the game at home 30-23. That snapped a two-game winning run after firing coach Brent Pry amid an 0-3 start to the season.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech.

Where to watch Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech live

Date: Saturday, Oct. 11 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium -- Atlanta

TV: ACC Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech: Need to know

A good red zone offense vs. a bad red zone defense: Virginia Tech's defense has not only been bad inside the red zone, they rank 129th in the country and have given up a score on 100% of their opponents' trips inside the 20. That does not bode well for Saturday as Georgia Tech boasts a top-20 red zone offense that has scored on 95% of red zone opportunities.

Haynes King remains a potential Heisman finalist: Yellow Jackets QB King is a long shot to win the Heisman Trophy at +3000, according to DraftKings. That does place King inside the top 15 most likely winners, however, and he certainly has a chance to be a finalist come December. King has thrown for 758 yards, three touchdowns and one interception while also leading Georgia Tech in rushing with 380 yards and seven touchdowns. In a turbulent college football season, if Georgia Tech can keep winning and a few things break the right way, King could sneak his way into being a finalist.

Turnover troubles in Atlanta: If there's any hope for Virginia Tech, it comes down to Georgia Tech's turnover troubles. The Yellow Jackets are tied for 114th in the nation with a -4 turnover ratio. Ball security has been a big issue, with five fumbles lost. But it actually may be a bigger defensive issue than a problem with the offense. Georgia Tech has only one interception and two fumble recoveries in five games. Teams that lose turnover battles don't often have long-term success, though Virginia Tech may not be the team to finally make Georgia Tech pay, considering they also are in the negative in turnover margin at -2 for the season.

Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech prediction, pick



Georgia Tech has the 25th scoring offense in the country while Virginia Tech's ranks 99th in scoring defense. Yes, the Yellow Jackets have allowed some teams to hang around, but the Hokies don't seem to have the right tools to pull off an upset. Look for Haynes King to shred a vulnerable Virginia Tech defense on the way to the cover. Pick: Georgia Tech -14.5