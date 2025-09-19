Fresh off its seventh win against an ranked ACC opponent under coach Brent Key, No. 18 Georgia Tech returns home Saturday to host Temple in Week 4 action at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The Yellow Jackets upset then-No. 12 Clemson in Atlanta last weekend, vaulting them into the national rankings and thrusting them into the conversation as a College Football Playoff contender.

"We've got to continue to stay the course and continue to improve every day," Key said. "We're happy to get a win last week, but at the same time, every week becomes more and more important."

Temple is coming off its first loss of the 2025 season, having fallen 42-3 to Oklahoma at home. The Owls look to stage an upset behind quarterback Evan Simon, whose nine touchdown passes are tied for the most among FBS quarterbacks without an interception through three games.

Where to watch Georgia Tech vs. Temple live

Date: Saturday, Sept. 20 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

TV: CW Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Georgia Tech vs. Temple: Need to know

Top 25 buzz: Georgia Tech finds itself in the AP Top 25 for just the second time since October 2015. The Yellow Jackets cracked the national rankings in Week 3 last season before losing on the road at Syracuse. Meanwhile, Temple has lost its last seven games against AP Top 25 opponents since 2020. Being ranked isn't necessarily a guarantee of victory for Georgia Tech, which is just 9-10 in games when it ranked in the AP poll.

Ground game advantage: Quarterback Haynes King has yet to throw a touchdown pass for Georgia Tech this season, but he already has four scores on the ground. The Yellow Jackets' veteran leads all FBS quarterbacks in rushing yards per game (129.5), despite missing the Week 2 matchup against FCS Gardner-Webb with a lower body injury. Georgia Tech leans heavily on the run, and Temple ranks 100th in the FBS this season, giving up 4.49 yards per carry, making the Yellow Jackets' rushing attack a key mismatch to exploit.

Quarterback watch: Temple quarterback Evan Simon was held in check in a loss to Oklahoma in Week 3, completing just 52.0% of his passes for 75 yards. He was also sacked three times. However, in the first two games of the 2025 season against UMass and Howard of the FCS, Simon was efficient, connecting on 77.1% of his throws for 422 yards and nine touchdowns to seven different Owls.

Georgia Tech vs. Temple prediction, pick



There's a decent likelihood Georgia Tech comes out a bit slow against Temple after a big win last weekend. The Yellow Jackets haven't put much for points on the board early against their previous two FBS opponents this season, managing just one field goal combined in the first quarter of those games. Temple, meanwhile, ranks in the bottom third nationally in rushing defense, so once Georgia Tech gets its ground game going behind Haynes King and Jamal Haynes, it should be able to dictate the pace. Pick: Under 51.5