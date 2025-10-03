Georgia hasn't lost to Kentucky since 2009, though the Wildcats have come close in recent years, including a 14-13 scare in 2024. Still, another upset alert in Week 6 is not expected as the No. 12 Bulldogs host the Wildcats at Sanford Stadium while trying to avoid its first 1-2 SEC start since Kirby Smart's debut season in 2016.

The Bulldogs are coming off a loss to rival Alabama that snapped the longest active home winning streak in the FBS at 33 games. Now, Georgia aims to start a new streak and keep pace in the SEC race.

Kentucky enters with little momentum of its own, having gone just 2-14 in its last 16 SEC games dating back to its previous trip to Athens, a 51-13 defeat in 2023. Both of the Wildcats' conference wins in that span have come on the road, but ending a nearly 16-year drought against Georgia remains a tall task.

Where to watch Georgia vs. Kentucky live

Date: Saturday, Oct. 4 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Sanford Stadium -- Athens, Georgia

TV: ABC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Georgia vs. Kentucky: Need to know

Wildcats' young QB in spotlight: Kentucky redshirt freshman quarterback Cutter Boley is set for his third straight start, but his SEC road debut at South Carolina showed growing pains. He completed just 10 of 19 passes for 124 yards with two costly interceptions, including a pick six, and was sacked six times in the loss.

Bulldogs' rebound history: Georgia hasn't lost consecutive regular-season games since 2016. Under Smart, the Bulldogs are 16-3 following a defeat, consistently bouncing back. In the past 14 seasons, Georgia has lost back-to-back home games at Sanford Stadium only once, also during Smart's first year in 2016.

Ball security: Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton is one of 11 FBS quarterbacks with fewer than two turnovers across at least 250 snaps this season. The first-year starter has yet to thrown an interception on 109 attempts while completing 69.7% of his passes for 851 yards and five touchdowns. However, the Bulldogs rank tied for third-worst in the SEC with a -2 turnover margin.

Georgia vs. Kentucky prediction, pick



Only five FBS teams remain winless against the spread entering Week 6 -- Georgia is one of them. In the past six meetings against Kentucky, the Bulldogs have failed to cover in five of those games despite winning them all outright by an average margin of 16.3 points. The numbers might suggest leaning toward the Wildcats, but this is a prime bounce-back opportunity for Smart's squad. Georgia, which has recorded just five sacks through four games, should be able to pressure Boley in the pocket, with Kentucky allowing sacks on 8.6% of dropbacks -- the eighth-worst rate among the Power Four. Pick: Georgia -20.5