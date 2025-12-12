College football's most prestigious individual award will be handed out Saturday night as four of the top athletes in the nation descend upon New York City for the 2025 Heisman Trophy ceremony. Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is seen as the favorite to capture the prize after leading the Hoosiers to their best season in program history, but he will have stiff competition from other top signal callers from around the sport.

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin and Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love round out the list of four finalists that will take the stage inside the Lincoln Center's Appel Room.

Mendoza and Sayin are gearing up for an appearance in the College Football Playoff after dueling in the Big Ten Championship Game, which Indiana won to capture its first outright conference title in 80 years. Pavia and Love, obviously, had successful seasons while starring for a pair of 10-win programs.

The odds favor another quarterback winning the Heisman after Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter earned the award last season. Hunter's triumph snapped a streak of three straight quarterback Heisman winners. A quarterback also won the Heisman seven times from 2016-23.

The 2025 Heisman Trophy ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. ET and air on ESPN. It can also be streamed live on fuboTV (Try for free).

Odds in parentheses below via DraftKings Sportsbook.

2025 Heisman Trophy finalists, odds

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana (-2500): Mendoza took a commanding lead in the Heisman standings following a heroic performance in the Big Ten Championship Game. He completed 15 of his 23 pass attempts for 222 yards and the decisive 17-yard touchdown to wide receiver Elijah Sarratt. Mendoza leads the nation with 33 touchdowns passing to just six interceptions and he's also rushed for another six touchdowns on the ground. He would be the first Heisman Trophy winner in Indiana history.

Diego Pavia, QB, Vanderbilt (+1100): Like Mendoza, Pavia can make history as Vanderbilt's first Heisman recipient. He's already lead the Commodores to their first 10-win season in program history, capped by their first victory against Tennessee since 2018. Pavia's established himself as one of the most electric playmakers in the country. He averaged 465.5 total yards per game and scored 16 total touchdowns in Vanderbilt's final four games.

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame (+25000): Love is holding it down as the only non-quarterback that made the cut as a Heisman finalist. It's not hard to see why. He almost singlehandedly provided the offensive firepower for a Notre Dame team that just missed out on the College Football Playoff. He was one of just two players to average at least 6.9 yards per carry while toting the rock over 150 times. His 18 touchdowns rushing also ranked third in the FBS.

Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State (+50000): Sayin is a smooth operator in Ohio State's explosive offense. His 78.4% completion percentage leads the nation and his 182.1 passer rating is first among FBS quarterbacks with at least 100 pass attempts on the year. He failed to complete 70% of his passes in just two games all season. Though Ohio State's elite skill position players get a lot of credit for Sayin's success, his own talent is evident with his ability to deliver the ball accurately to every level of the field.