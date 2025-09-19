No. 9 Illinois hits the road to face No. 19 Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington in a top-20 Big Ten showdown. Both teams enter the contest 3-0, looking to make a statement in the early College Football Playoff conversation and set the tone for conference play. The matchup features two of the Big Ten's most efficient quarterbacks: Luke Altmyer of the Fighting Illini and Fernando Mendoza of the Hoosiers. How each signal-caller performs could determine which team emerges on the scoreboard.

Illinois has scored at least 38 points in each of its first three games, fueled by Altmyer's passing and connection with receiver Hank Beatty. Indiana, meanwhile, counters with a high-powered offense of its own and a defense skilled at forcing turnovers in the secondary.

The Illinois-Indiana rivalry dates back to 1899, with Illinois leading the all-time series 46-26-2. The Fighting Illini won the most recent meeting back in 2023 with a thrilling 48-45 overtime victory in Champaign, snapping the Hoosiers' four-game winning streak in the series.

Where to watch Illinois vs. Indiana live

Date: Saturday, Sept. 20 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Memorial Stadium -- Bloomington, Indiana

TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Illinois vs. Indiana: Need to know

Short-handed secondary: Illinois could be without one of its defensive anchors in Xavier Scott. Coach Bret Bielema said the All-Big Ten defensive back has not practiced this week and is unlikely to suit up after injuring his right foot or ankle in a Week 3 win against Western Michigan.

Coaching chess match: The Illinois-Indiana clash isn't just about two of the better quarterbacks in the Big Ten, as defensive coordinators Aaron Henry (Illinois) and Bryant Haines (Indiana) are quietly shaping strong units. Henry, a protégé of Bret Bielema, has rebuilt the Fighting Illini into a top-five scoring defense in the FBS. Haines, meanwhile, spurned blueblood offers to stay with Curt Cignetti and guide Indiana's defense, which ranks sixth nationally in scoring.

Major CFP implications: This could be a game that's remembered as pivotal in deciding who grabs an at-large spot in the College Football Playoff (depending on how the season unfolds for Illinois and Indiana). After Saturday, both programs face two more games against current AP Top 25 opponents, which means the opportunities to either add quality wins to their resumes or absorb costly setbacks are magnified.

Illinois vs. Indiana prediction, pick



Indiana enters as nearly a touchdown favorite at home against a top-10 Illinois squad, but the Hoosiers' schedule to this point -- Old Dominion, Kennesaw State and FCS Indiana State -- leaves plenty of questions still about how battle-tested they really are. While Big Ten matchups often tilt toward lower-scoring outcomes, the presence of two veteran quarterbacks gives this one clear shootout potential. Pick: Over 52.5



