Two Big Ten rivals meet in Bloomington this Saturday, as the 3-3 Michigan State Spartans take on the undefeated No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers. After 1,257 football polls released by the Associated Press, Indiana is ranked in the top three for the first time.

Indiana is coming off a statement victory over Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks. This Hoosiers defense forced two turnovers and held Oregon to just 3 of 14 on third downs in a game that came down to the wire. As for Michigan State, it has lost three straight contests after beginning the season 3-0. The most recent loss came in the form of a surprising upset, as the rejuvenated UCLA Bruins walked into East Lansing and handed the Spartans a 38-13 loss. UCLA scored 28 unanswered points in the second and third quarters.

Will Indiana immediately live up to its No. 3 ranking, or could Michigan State catch the Hoosiers by surprise? Let's break down this Big Ten matchup, but first, here's how you can watch.

All stats courtesy of CBS Sports Research

Where to watch Indiana vs. Michigan State live

Date: Saturday, Oct. 18 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Memorial Stadium -- Bloomington, Indiana

Stream: Peacock

Indiana vs. Michigan: Things to know

The Old Brass Spittoon: Indiana and Michigan State are battling for the Old Brass Spittoon trophy, which was first awarded in 1950. The trophy was purchased from an antique shop in Lansing by the Michigan State junior class president for $25.

Fernando Mendoza: No. 1 overall pick? It's no longer Garrett Nussmeier or LaNorris Sellers. Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is the betting favorite to be selected No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. His 17 passing touchdowns rank No. 1 in the Big Ten and fourth in the FBS, and he has completed 71.2% of his passes with just two interceptions. Not bad for the California transfer that was a three-star high school recruit.

Hoosier horrors for QBs: Indiana's defense is again elite. Its 229 yards of total offense allowed per game currently ranks No. 4 in the FBS. This defensive front has registered 22 sacks and a 40% quarterback pressure percentage, both which lead the Big Ten. The Hoosiers have racked up 19 sacks in the last four games, including six last week at Oregon.

Spartans in the red zone: Not much has gone right for the Spartans as of late, but did you know that Michigan State has a 78.3% red zone touchdown percentage? That's the highest mark in the Big Ten, and ranks No. 10 in the FBS. When the Spartans get to the red zone, good things happen. The problem has been getting there, however.

Indiana vs. Michigan State prediction, pick



There's no getting around the fact that 28 points is a large number, but Michigan State is 1-7 against the spread in its last eight games vs. top-five teams. Additionally, you should know that Indiana is 5-0 against the spread when favored by 26 or more points. Half of Indiana's wins this season have come by at least 47 points.

Perhaps Michigan State will remain in striking distance in the first half, but keep in mind Indiana's +103 point differential in the second half this season ranks best in the FBS. Pick: Indiana -27.5



