No. 2 Indiana will host the UCLA on Saturday afternoon in a matchup that looks more competitive than it did just one month ago. The Hoosiers are still the better team by a long shot, but the Bruins are no longer a doormat.

Indiana is coming off another impressive win, this one a slow and steady suffocation of Michigan State, and the Hoosiers are now 7-0 on the year. To this point, Indiana has been firing on all cylinders in every phase, and coach Curt Cignetti was rewarded with a massive contract extension. Fernando Mendoza looks like one of the best quarterbacks in the country, and the Hoosiers are beating teams by an average of 32.3 points per game. UCLA is playing better football, but it might just be more cannon fodder in Bloomington this weekend.

After an 0-4 start, UCLA looked destined for a winless season. Then, coach DeShaun Foster was fired, and interim coach Tim Skipper has righted the ship in a major way. Transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava has taken clear steps in his development, and the defense has solved many of its early season woes. If Indiana gets off to a sleepy start, which doesn't seem likely under Cignetti, UCLA could make things interesting.

Here's more information on a clash between two Big Ten programs moving in the right direction.

Where to watch Indiana vs. UCLA live

Date: Saturday, Oct. 25 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Memorial Stadium -- Bloomington, Indiana

TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Indiana vs. UCLA: Need to know

Mendoza for Heisman: Mendoza is the co-favorite to win the Heisman Trophy (+330), per FanDuel Sportsbook, along with Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson. It's not hard to see why that's the case. Mendoza has lived up to expectations and then some since coming over from Cal. Mendoza is completing 73.5% of his passes for 1,755 yards and 21 touchdowns, which leads the entire country. If he keeps doing this for five more games, Mendoza might have a memorable night in New York.

Nico is doing it all: Not only is Iamaleava blossoming into a star throwing the football, but he also leads UCLA in rushing with 360 yards and four touchdowns. Interim offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel has put a lot on Iamaleava's plate, and he has handled it well so far. After a miserable start, Iamaleava has found his rhythm in Los Angeles, and his five-star ceiling is showing through. Will he be able to keep it up this weekend, especially given his hefty workload of late?

Hoosiers rolling toward 12-0: Indiana won't want to look beyond this week, but that doesn't mean we can't. The Hoosiers have five games remaining, and they are all very winnable. Their remaining strength of schedule comes in at 41st, according to ESPN's FPI. The toughest test is probably a road game against Penn State on Nov. 8, but Indiana will still be a clear favorite in that one. The path is very clear for the Hoosiers.

Indiana vs. UCLA prediction, pick



As you might expect, Indiana is a massive favorite in this matchup with the Hoosiers laying 25.5 points. They've earned that respect by passing every test they've faced with flying colors. On the other side, we may need to ditch UCLA's first four games from our memory because the Bruins have looked like a brand new team. Still, it's hard to bet against Cignetti and the Hoosiers, especially when this is a 9 a.m. local kickoff for UCLA. The Bruins take a step back against an elite opponent this weekend. Pick: Indiana -25.5