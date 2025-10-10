South Carolina and 11th-ranked LSU crack helmets Saturday night inside Tiger Stadium during what's expected to be one of the SEC's most competitive games in Week 7. Last season's matchup was an instant classic, a narrow win for the Tigers after they erased a 17-point deficit on the road to stun the Gamecocks.

Quarterbacks Garrett Nussmeier and LaNorris Sellers are the headliners for each offense, who were both slotted as potential first-rounders in the 2026 NFL Draft coming into the campaign. Those aspirations have been tempered a bit given the starts for each, but there's opportunity to get back on track this weekend.

Each team is coming off open dates at a pivotal point in the season for both. Once ranked inside the top 15, the Gamecocks suffered SEC losses to Vanderbilt and Missouri last month before handling Kentucky at home while LSU's recent setback at Ole Miss nuked its No. 4 ranking in the AP Top 25. The Tigers have four games left on the schedule against top 20 competition, so Saturday night's tussle with South Carolina is vital for Kelly and his team.

Where to watch LSU vs. South Carolina live

Date: Saturday | Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

Location: Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

TV: SEC Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

LSU vs. South Carolina: Need to know

Nussmeier's availability: LSU's starting quarterback is expected to play according to coach Brian Kelly, who said Monday the team captain returned to practice this week after being limited during last week's open date to recover from injury. Much of Nussmeier's preparation for South Carolina included VR training and resting his body after getting banged up last time out during LSU's loss to Ole Miss.

Struggling rushing attacks: South Carolina and LSU are the SEC's two worst teams in rushing offense, a product of faulty offensive line play and inconsistency from the pair's running backs this season. At just 99.8 yards and 104.8 yards per game, respectively, the Gamecocks and Tigers rank Nos. 122 and 119 nationally in the category. Sellers rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns against LSU last fall before leaving the game in the second quarter with an injury and not returning.

LSU dominates series: Leading 18-2-1 against the Gamecocks all time, the Tigers have only lost once to South Carolina in Death Valley, that coming during the 1994 season. They've won eight straight overall in the series including last season's controversial 36-33 triumph in Columbia, South Carolina, after LSU trailed 17-0 late in the first half before scoring the go-ahead touchdown with 1:12 left to play.

LSU vs. South Carolina prediction, pick



This one's going to be ugly in Baton Rouge, a matchup likely dominated by defense and which teams avoids the catastrophic mistake leading to easy points at the other end. This one's a must-win for the Tigers at home to stay in the SEC title race and College Football Playoff conversation, while the Gamecocks hope to avoid a 1-3 start to conference play. Given the lack of explosive plays from each offense through Week 6, points may come at a premium Saturday night. Pick: LSU -9.5