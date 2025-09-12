Licking its wounds following a tough loss at Oklahoma, No. 23 Michigan returns home in Week 3 to entertain Central Michigan, a MAC program searching for its first winning season since 2021. Michigan coach Sherrone Moore will start his university-imposed two-game suspension for his role in the Wolverines' sign-stealing scandal, with associate head coach Biff Poggi acting as interim.

The Chippewas plan on continuing their unconventional three-quarterback system against the Wolverines, and each of those options — Joe Labas, Angel Flores and Jadyn Glasser — offer a different wrinkle within the game plan.

"The cool part is that [Labas, Flores and Glaser] don't come in and do one thing or like three things," Central Michigan coach Matt Drinkall said previewing the matchup. "Each of them runs the whole offense, but each of them has their own personal way they operate it, their own flavor to it."

Labas, a transfer from Iowa who made six starts last season, has been the better passer of the three, while Flores and Glaser are change-of-pace ground threats. Michigan's likely anxious to face three quarterbacks not named John Mateer after Oklahoma's new star threw for 270 yards and a touchdown while adding 74 yards rushing and two scores last week.

Where to watch Michigan vs. Central Michigan live

Date: Saturday, Sept. 13 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Michigan Stadium -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: Big Ten Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Michigan vs. Central Michigan: Need to know

Drinkall has history at Michigan: The Central Michigan coach was on the staff at Army in 2019 when the Black Knights nearly upset the Wolverines. Michigan hasn't lost a nonconference home game against unranked competition since 2008, but Drinkall and Army took then-Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's team to double overtime before falling. Army was a 22-point underdog that afternoon, and now, Drinkall's Chippewas face a similar uphill climb.

Justice reigns: Michigan's offseason transfer portal addition from Alabama, running back Justice Haynes, has back-to-back 100-yard performances in his first two starts for the Wolverines. He's up to 284 yards rushing and four touchdowns on the campaign after registering 484 yards and seven scores all of last season for the Crimson Tide. His 8.1 yards per carry average leads the Big Ten among ballcarriers with at least 25 carries, and he has been an integral part of Michigan's revamped offense thus far.

Third-down struggles: The Chippewas are converting on the money down at a 26.6% clip this season, which ranks No. 122 nationally. Moore said Michigan's offensive play-calling wasn't an issue last week, pinning his team's third-down malfunctions on execution. The Wolverines have a 33.3% success rate, third-worst in the Big Ten and near the bottom of teams currently slotted inside the AP Top 25.

Michigan vs. Central Michigan prediction, pick



Only the fifth all-time meeting between the Wolverines and Chippewas, none of the previous contests have been competitive and they've all been played at the Big House. Central Michigan gave up 45 points and 464 yards of total offense in last week's loss at Pitt — not the best omen heading into Saturday's game against a team more talented across the board than the Panthers. In his third career start, expect QB Bryce Underwood to have his first multi-touchdown outing through the air during a lopsided victory for the Wolverines. Pick: Michigan -27.5