North Carolina will look to notch its first win against a Power Four opponent when Bill Belichick's team hosts No. 16 Virginia on Saturday. Both of North Carolina's wins have come against Charlotte and Richmond, but it is 0-4 against Power Four programs in Year 1 of the Belichick era.

The Tar Heels are coming off a heartbreaking 21-18 loss to Cal last weekend. North Carolina had a chance to take the lead in the final four minutes of regulation, but a forced fumble at the goal line was a back-breaking way to lose.

Virginia is coming off a win over Washington State, but its fifth straight victory didn't come without drama. The Cavaliers forced a go-ahead safety with 2:41 remaining and were able to run out the rest of the clock to seal a 22-20 win. Virginia is one of three teams (Georgia Tech and SMU being the others) that haven't lost a game against ACC competition.

Where to watch North Carolina vs. Virginia live

Date: Saturday, Oct. 25 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

TV: ACC Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

North Carolina vs. Virginia: Need to know

UNC on track to miss a bowl: The early returns of Belichick's tenure at North Carolina haven't positive at all. The Tar Teels sit at 2-4 midway through the 2025 season and are on track to miss a bowl game for the first time since 2018. UNC would have to finish 4-2 to reach the six-win mark. After UNC faces Virginia, the remaining five games on the schedule are against Syracuse, Stanford, Wake Forest, Duke and NC State. With the way UNC has played, it's hard to find four more wins.

Virginia is off to a fantastic start: While UNC has struggled, Virginia has been having a remarkable season. The Cavaliers sit at 6-1, which is the program's best seven-game start to a season since 2007. Virginia coach Tony Elliott won just 11 total games during the first three seasons of his tenure and has done a fantastic job turning things around this year. Virginia is firmly in the mix for a berth in the ACC Championship Game with less than half the regular season still to be played.

North Carolina vs. Virginia prediction, pick

UNC is coming off its best showing against a Power Four team, while Virginia is coming off its worst game since losing to NC State earlier this season. Something is going to have to give. While I think Virginia will ultimately win this game, some of the positive momentum from UNC's last showing should carry over here. Give me UNC to cover, and Virginia to win. PICK: North Carolina +10.5