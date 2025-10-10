After back-to-back losses to start the season, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have dominated three consecutive games to climb to No. 16 in the AP Top 25. On Saturday, the NC State Wolfpack will travel to South Bend, Indiana, in an attempt to halt that momentum.

Notre Dame lost to Miami and Texas A&M by a combined four points to start the season. Since those losses, Notre Dame has outscored Purdue, Arkansas and Boise State by a combined 90 points to right the ship and reenter the conversation as a College Football Playoff contender.

NC State has had an uneven start to the season. A Week 2 35-31 win over Virginia has aged well, with Virginia climbing into the top 20 and claiming a position as a potential contender to make the playoff, while a Week 5 loss to a struggling Virginia Tech is a stain on NC State's 4-2 record.

Where to watch Notre Dame vs. NC State live

Date: Saturday, Oct. 11 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Notre Dame Stadium -- South Bend, Indiana

Stream: Peacock

Notre Dame vs. NC State: Need to know

A chance for Notre Dame's defense to prove itself: Defense, assumed in the preseason to be the team's strength, was Notre Dame's kryptonite through the first 10 quarters of the season. The Irish defense struggled to get off the field against Miami, Texas A&M and for the first half against Purdue, leading to calls for coach Marcus Freeman to take on a bigger role. Since then, the defense has cut down on surrendering big plays, gotten increased pressure on the quarterback and snagged six turnovers in the past two games. NC State presents an opportunity for the Irish defense to prove that they have turned things around. The NC State offense ranks 31st in the nation with 447.7 yards per game and 26th in the nation in passing offense, representing a not insignificant test for Notre Dame's defense ahead of a showdown with USC.

CJ Carr looks to continue to shine: Carr was in a tight preseason quarterback battle with Kenny Minchey up until just before the season opener. Since winning the job, Carr has rewarded Freeman for his decision. Through five games, Carr has thrown for 1,280 yards with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions. Carr has been poised from the start of the season and looks like a man who will be playing on Sundays in the future. The Wolfpack defense has given up 243.2 yards per game through the air, giving Carr a chance to continue building on an already impressive rookie season.

The Notre Dame running back room is on fire: Entering the season, only Penn State was considered to have a better one-two punch at running back. Through five games, it's not hard to argue that Notre Dame's backs have proven to be a more dangerous duo of the two. Preseason Heisman contender Jeremiyah Love has rushed for 444 yards (5.4 yards per carry) and six touchdowns. Jadarian Price sits at 356 yards (7.4 per carry) and seven touchdowns. Add in three receiving touchdowns for Love and one for Price, and the pair have scored 17 touchdowns through five games. With Carr impressing under center, the pressure is off Love and Price to carry the full offensive load, making the entire offense more dangerous as a result.

Don't overlook CJ Bailey: Wolfpack sophomore quarterback Bailey has been a big bright spot. He is currently fourth in the nation in passing yards with 1,660. He has also thrown for 13 touchdowns with just four interceptions. Against Campbell last week, Bailey passed for 337 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. As previously mentioned, Notre Dame's defense struggled against the pass in the early weeks and Bailey has all the skills necessary to punish the Irish if the defense isn't locked in.

Notre Dame vs. NC State prediction, pick



Notre Dame is a -23.5 favorite heading into Saturday and there's little doubt they should win -- though this season has seen enough upsets to not take any win as a given. There's a good chance this is a high-scoring game, given the offensive weapons on both sides. NC State's defense isn't its strength and a Notre Dame team with Carr, Love, Price and a receiving corps with various threats should be able to put up points. The question is whether or not Bailey and the NC State offense can put up enough points to stay in the game. If Notre Dame's defensive improvements over the past few games are reality and not a mirage, it should be a long day for NC State. Pick: Notre Dame -23.5