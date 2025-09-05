Ohio State returns to the field as the top team in the nation Saturday against Grambling State. The Buckeyes, who finished the 2024 season with a national championship, returned to the No. 1 spot this week following their huge season-opening win against No. 7 Texas.

Ohio State advanced to 5-0 against SEC opponents inside Ohio Stadium by downing the previously top-ranked Longhorns 14-7. The Buckeye defense put on a clinic against Texas and ballyhooed new quarterback Arch Manning, who struggled while completing just 17 of his 30 passes for 170 yards -- good for 5.7 yards per attempt -- with one late touchdown and one interception.

Ryan Day's squad should continue building momentum against Grambling State, but the Tigers are coming off of their own impressive season opening performance -- a 55-7 win against Langston. Quarterback Czavian Teasett impressed with 203 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Ohio State and Grambling State.

Where to watch Ohio State vs. Grambling State live

Date: Saturday, Sept. 6 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio

TV: Big Ten Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Ohio State vs. Grambling State: Need to know

A rare matchup for the Buckeyes: Ohio State does not often schedule FCS opponents. Ohio State previously earned a 35-7 victory against Youngstown State in 2023; the Buckeyes also played the Penguins in consecutive seasons from 2007-08, and in 2013 downed Florida A&M 76-0. Ohio State also hasn't lost to a current FCS school since 1940, when it dropped a 21-7 game against Cornell.

Bounce back in store for Smith: Ohio State's offense didn't light the world on fire in its win against Texas, though the Buckeyes did just enough to get past the finish line. It was an especially quiet 2025 debut for all-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who finished with six catches for 43 yards. Those are respectable numbers, but paltry in comparison to the expectations he set as a true freshman. That statline doesn't include a pair of drops that he had, as well. Fortunately for Smith, Grambling State provides an enticing opportunity at a bounce back and an increased chance to establish further rapport with new quarterback Julian Sayin.

Tune-up for Ohio State run defense: While Ohio State did a good job stifling Texas in almost every facet, the Longhorns were able to move the ball fairly effectively on the ground. Running back Quintrevion Wisner carried the ball 16 times for 80 yards, and Texas averaged a solid 4.5 yards per carry as a team. Ohio State didn't have any run stops behind the line, either. It feels like picking nits to find a defensive negative for Ohio State thus far, but the Buckeyes will face some elite rushing attacks from the likes of Penn State this year. Matt Patricia's unit can afford to figure some things out against the Tigers.