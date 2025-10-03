No. 1 Ohio State welcomes Minnesota on Saturday for a Big Ten showdown in Week 6. The reigning national champions are off to a 4-0 start to the 2025 season after wins over Texas, Grambling, Ohio, and most recently, Washington on the road.

The Buckeyes saw a significant amount of change to their roster and coaching staff this offseason after defeating Notre Dame in the CFP title game, but first-year starting quarterback Julian Sayin has provided a steady presence. Sayin has thrown for 987 yards and 10 touchdowns through his team's first four games.

As for Minnesota, the program is off to a 3-1 start. The Golden Gophers opened Big Ten play with a 31-28 win over Rutgers at home behind a standout performance from quarterback Drake Lindsay, who tossed three touchdown passes in the comeback win over the Scarlet Knights.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Ohio State's clash with Minnesota this weekend.

Where to watch Ohio State vs. Minnesota live

Date: Saturday, Oct. 4 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio

TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Ohio State vs. Minnesota: Need to know

Jeremiah Smith is still elite: It may not be surprising after watching him play last season, but Smith is once again off to a hot start. Through Ohio State's first four games, Smith has caught 28 passes for 396 yards and four touchdowns. He has almost twice as many catches as Ohio State's second-leading wide receiver (Carnell Tate) and has two games with more than 100 yards receiving. The only time Smith didn't catch a touchdown pass this season was in Ohio State's opener against Texas.

Lindsay's play is flying under the radar: After appearing in just two games last season for the Golden Gophers, Lindsay is having a strong start to the 2025 campaign. He has thrown for 958 yards and seven touchdowns with only two interceptions. In Minnesota's comeback win over Rutgers, he threw for a career-high 324 yards and three touchdowns.

Ohio State has an interesting stretch ahead: After facing Minnesota at home this weekend, the top-ranked Buckeyes have back-to-back road games against Illinois and Wisconsin before a marquee showdown at home against Penn State. That game against the Nittany Lions will be Ohio State's toughest test before closing out the regular season against Michigan next month. Ohio State has a long season ahead, but it appears the program is well on its way toward another berth in the CFP.

Ohio State vs. Minnesota prediction, pick



Minnesota is coming into this game with momentum after a comeback win over Rutgers, while Ohio State is fresh off a win over Washington in its first road game of the 2025 campaign. The quarterback matchup between Sayin and Lindsay will be one to watch. Ohio State will win this game, but don't be surprised if Minnesota keeps it close. I'll take Minnesota to cover the over three-touchdown spread on the road. Pick: Minnesota +23.5



