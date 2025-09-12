No. 1 Ohio State wraps up nonconference play Saturday with an in-state matchup against Ohio. Despite their close proximity, it's just the seventh meeting in the all-time series and only the third since 1902. Unless the Bobcats pull off the season's biggest upset, the Buckeyes have a chance to move to 7-0 in the series and stay unbeaten heading into the first of their two bye weeks.

Ohio represents a middle ground on the Buckeyes' early schedule. They opened with a season-defining win over then-No. 1 Texas before rolling FCS foe Grambling State 70-0. Coach Ryan Day cautioned that Ohio will provide a different kind of challenge.

"They're well-coached," Day said. "I think their guys play really hard. They understand how to layer in all three phases. They all work together. They're not just playing offense, defense and special teams; they have a plan on how they're going to win."

Where to watch Ohio State vs. Ohio live

Date: Saturday, Sept. 13 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio

TV: None | Stream: Peacock

Ohio State vs. Ohio: Need to know

History on Ohio State's side: A loss to Ohio would be historic. The Buckeyes are 38-1 all-time against current members of the MAC, riding a 38-game winning streak in those matchups since 1894. They're also unbeaten in 53 straight games against other in-state programs and have never lost to an Ohio school inside Ohio Stadium.

Ohio a threat to Power Four teams: The Bobcats already flashed against power competition this fall. They took Rutgers to the wire in a 34-31 loss after entering the fourth quarter tied, then broke through last week with a 17-10 victory over West Virginia.

Navarro and Hendricks driving the offense: Quarterback Parker Navarro, a fifth-year senior, has passed for at least 239 yards in both outings while also leading the team in rushing. Receiver Chase Hendricks topped 100 yards in each game, posting 115 against Rutgers and 121 on West Virginia.

Kacmarek's revenge game: Former Ohio tight end Will Kacmarek leads Ohio State's position group with 55 receiving yards and scored his first touchdown as a Buckeye last week. Known more for his blocking, Kacmarek could have extra motivation against his old team. His emergence also eases pressure on prized transfer Max Klare, who has just four targets through two games after a rough opener.

Ohio State vs. Ohio prediction, pick

The last time Ohio State beat a Group of Six opponent by fewer than 30 points came in 2021. Coach Ryan Day rarely eases off the gas in these matchups, even more so than some of his elite coaching peers. Ohio brings some of the MAC's best offensive weapons, but facing a defense that may be the nation's toughest is a far different challenge than Rutgers or West Virginia. Expect the Buckeyes to roll. Pick: Ohio State -30.5



