No. 17 Ole Miss opened SEC play with a 30-23 win over Kentucky last week and looks to move to 3-0 when it hosts Arkansas on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

The Razorbacks are 2-0 after blowout wins over Alabama A&M and Arkansas State, but the Rebels mark their first real test.

Quarterback Austin Simmons will need to clean up his mistakes after throwing four interceptions against just three touchdowns through two games. Running back Kewan Lacy, a Missouri transfer, has helped offset those turnovers with 246 rushing yards and four scores, including 138 yards in the win over Kentucky.

Where to watch Ole Miss vs. Arkansas live

Date: Saturday, September 13 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium -- University, Mississippi

TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas: Need to know

A sneaky good rivalry: Ole Miss and Arkansas have met 71 times since 1908. The Razorbacks hold a 37-33 edge with one tie, and the series has produced some wild finishes — including a 52-51 Rebels win in 2021. Last year was less dramatic as Ole Miss rolled 63-31.

Arkansas looking to build on 2024: The Razorbacks rebounded from a disastrous 4-8 season in 2023 — one that included a six-game skid — by returning to a bowl game last fall. They finished 6-6 in the regular season before beating Texas Tech in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Still, November proved costly again with a 1-3 finish that began with the lopsided loss to Ole Miss.

Sam Pittman vs. ranked teams: Arkansas' coach is 1-12 in true road games against AP Top 25 opponents, the lone win coming at Mississippi State in front of a limited COVID-era crowd in 2020. Saturday marks the first of eight games this season against ranked foes, four on the road: No. 17 Ole Miss, No. 15 Tennessee, No. 3 LSU and No. 7 Texas. Pittman isn't expected to contend for an SEC crown, but changing the narrative of struggling away from home against quality opponents remains a priority. Ole Miss, meanwhile, is 26-3 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium since 2021, adding to the challenge.

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas prediction, pick

If Arkansas is going to get the win, it'll likely be on the back of their running game and a continuation of turnover struggles for Simmons. Arkansas has rushed for 515 yards and four touchdowns through their first two games, and Pittman said on his radio show this week that, "We're not running the ball as many times as we might in SEC play." That said, Simmons is playing well outside of the interceptions, Lacy has been a perfect fit for the Rebels offense and other players such as wideout Harrison Wallace III provide enough explosive potential that Arkansas may not be able to simply grind things out in the running game. The line opened at Arkansas -8.5 and has slid to -6.5. At less than a touchdown, Ole Miss seems like the right play. Pick: Ole Miss -6.5