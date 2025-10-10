A berth in the SEC Championship Game and a spot in the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history is so close for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss that the fourth-ranked Rebels can almost taste it. However, navigating a potentially trap-y part of the schedule begins this weekend in nonconference fashion against Washington State, a fourth straight home game prior to challenging road games vs. Georgia and Oklahoma.

The Rebels have been upset-proof through six weeks, an impressive showing highlighted by single-possession wins over Kentucky, Arkansas and LSU along with a blowout victory over American Conference threat Tulane. One of the team's most pleasant surprises is Division II quarterback transfer Trinidad Chambliss, a top passer in the SEC with a flair for making plays outside of the pocket with his legs.

Washington State ended a two-game skid last time out with a victory over Colorado State and has opportunities over its next two contests to post a statement win with a trip to Virginia coming on Oct. 18.

Where to watch Ole Miss vs. Washington State live

Date: Saturday | Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Location: Vaught Hemingway Stadium -- Oxford, Mississippi

TV: SEC Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Ole Miss vs. Washington State: Need to know

Austin Simmons not ready to return, yet: Coach Lane Kiffin said this week that his redshirt sophomore quarterback, who hasn't played since the Rebels' win over Arkansas on Sept. 13, is not yet 100% and remains day to day ahead of Saturday's matchup. In Simmons' absence, Chambliss is 3-0 and has eclipsed 300 yards passing in every start. Expect Chambliss to get the nod again this weekend.

Washington State must start hot: During a pair of losses to North Texas and Washington in which the Cougars allowed 59 points to both opponents, the defense surrendered 66 first-half points, burying themselves in an early hole before failing to recover. Considering the Rebels' talent and tempo offensively, it's imperative Jimmy Rogers' team avoids early gaffes defensively and makes Ole Miss earn it.

Trap game possibility: One of five SEC teams in this week's updated playoff projection, Ole Miss travels to Georgia next week in a showdown with massive conference title and postseason implications. That battle loses much of its luster however if the Rebels fail as a 32.5-point home favorite against the Cougars. Two losses to unranked teams last season cost Ole Miss a spot in the playoff, and this is an important spot for Kiffin's team.

Ole Miss vs. Washington State prediction, pick



Get out with a win and stay injury-free. That's the mindset for the Rebels this weekend before the second half of the schedule kicks off in Athens in Week 8. Ole Miss has made quick work of most of its nonconference opponents in the Kiffin era and has a considerable talent advantage in this one. That said, parity is alive and well throughout college football, and Washington State does have a few weapons that could cause harm. Pick: Washington State +32.5



