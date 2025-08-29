College Football is officially back in full swing, and this weekend there are no shortage of exciting games, including a Week 1 FBS-vs.-FCS matchup between No. 7 Oregon and Montana State.

Both teams went through serious changes this offseason and lost key players to the NFL Draft, including quarterbacks. Oregon's Dillon Gabriel was drafted by the Cleveland Browns, and all signs point to sophomore Dante Moore being named the successor. Montana State's quarterback Tommy Mellott is now with the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Bobcats offense this year will be led by Justin Lamson.

Both teams are without their top running backs from last season, too, with Oregon RB Jordan James going to the San Francisco 49ers and Montana State running back Scottre Humphrey to New Mexico.

The Ducks are the clear favorites here, but that doesn't mean the Bobcats are a team to overlook. This is an FCS power with a historic national championship pedigree.

Where to watch Oregon vs. Montana State live

Date: Saturday, Aug. 30 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon

TV: Big Ten Network | Stream: Fubo

Oregon vs. Montana State: Need to know

Dante Moore poised to become starter: The Ducks haven't named a starting quarterback yet, but last year's backup, Dante Moore, is favored to get the job. This will be offensive coordinator Will Stein's third QB in as many years in the program, but Moore has already been around the team. The downside is lack of experience. Moore has five starts as a freshman at UCLA, and Austin Novosad, the other option, has just 13 pass attempts.

Oregon has faced Montana State's QB before: New passers on each side is a major storyline for this matchup and can provide a challenge as the team's look to prepare. The Ducks have an advantage, though, because they've faced Justin Lamson when he was at Stanford. In their last meeting, a 42-6 Oregon win in 2023, their defense was able to sack Lamson four times.

Montana State has solid offensive pieces: Wide receiver Taco Dowler is expected to be a top receiver in the FCS and running back Adam Jones is coming off a season with 1,152 yards. Last season, the Bobcats averaged nearly 300 rushing yards per game. That number may be a reach this year, but they still have an strong run game, and their replacements are capable of keeping their offensive identity.

Oregon vs. Montana State prediction, pick

Montana State is ranked No. 2 in the FCS, but it's hard to pick against Oregon in this situation. The Ducks have the longest active winning streaks for regular season games (19) and nonconference home games (33). The Ducks defense could be a challenge for the Bobcats offense as they are still building the chemistry fresh out of the offseason. The Ducks are 27.5-point favorites and Oregon's moneyline odds are at –4500, while Montana State is at +1600. Vegas predicts a high scoring game, with the over/under for the matchup at 56.5 points. Pick: Over 56.5