One of college football's oldest rivalries could be headed towards a period of dormancy as No. 6 Oregon and Oregon State have yet to reach an agreement to extend their rivalry -- still known by most unofficially as the "Civil War" -- beyond this season. Now nonconference foes, the Ducks and Beavers will square off Saturday at Autzen Stadium in what may be the final meeting for the foreseeable future. Both schools have made it clear that they wish to continue their 131-year-old tradition, but with conference realignment driving a wedge between them and nothing yet on the books, uncertainty abounds.

What is guaranteed, though, is the Week 4 matchup in Eugene. The Ducks seek a third-straight win over the Beavers and another victory to open what remains a perfect young season. No opponent has come within 20 points of Dan Lanning's squad through three games, and given the state of their rival's program, it looks unlikely that Oregon State will snap that streak.

The Beavers are mired by a period of turmoil that began when they saw 10 conference members leave the Pac-12. After the mass conference exodus, a coaching change and waves of roster departures through the transfer portal, Oregon State looks like a shell of its former self and remains winless on the 2025 season.

Where to watch Oregon vs. Oregon State live

Date: Saturday, Sept. 20 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon

TV: Big Ten Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Oregon vs. Oregon State: Need to know

Oregon offense hums behind Moore: Dante Moore's year off from starting seems to have worked wonders for his development. The second-year transfer from UCLA has been a hit thus far with a sparkling 78.1% completion rate and seven touchdowns to one interception, thriving in Will Stein's quarterback-friendly offensive scheme. The offensive line made life easy on Moore in the first quarter of the year by not allowing a single sack, and a deep receiving corps featuring Malik Benson and true freshman Dakorien Moore helped him settle into the role, too.

Oregon State lacks discipline: Procedural penalties and turnovers were massive issues for the Beavers in each of their three losses. That's not to mention the long snapping troubles that effectively cost them their Week 2 game against Fresno State, in which they went 0-4 on extra point and 2-point conversion attempts and mishandled multiple punts. This team has not done the little things properly, let alone the big ones.

Home-field advantage: If ever a college football series defined home-field advantage, it would be the Civil War. The Ducks hold an eight-game winning streak over the Beavers in Eugene and have only lost once at Autzen Stadium since 1993; all of the Beavers' wins since 2007 have come in Corvallis. Both sides boast daunting home atmospheres, and they are always amplified when their in-state foe comes to town. That favors Oregon this year.

Oregon vs. Oregon State prediction, pick

The Beavers have some real offensive talent in transfer quarterback Maalik Murphy, standout running back Anthony Hankerson and a couple of breakout wide receivers. That will not be nearly enough to pull off a colossal upset, though. The vibes are rotten at Oregon State and coach Trent Bray might not be long for the job the way things have gone to open his second year at the helm. Lanning has the better team in all three phases and on the sidelines, and it has been a while since the margin between his Ducks and the visiting Beavers was last this wide. Oregon should cruise to 4-0 in a rivalry game that could get ugly fast. Pick: Oregon -35.5



