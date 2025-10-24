No. 6 Oregon rebounded from its first loss of the 2025 season with a 56-10 statement win over Rutgers last weekend to stay in the Big Ten Championship Game hunt, and now it can show up big again against an overmatched opponent. After having his worst outing of the season against Indiana, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore responded by completing 15 of 20 attempts for 290 yards and four touchdowns against the Scarlet Knights while also picking up 49 yards on the ground. Oregon racked up 750 yards of offense against Rutgers and only allowed 202 yards.

While Oregon got back on track, Wisconsin continued its slide with a 34-0 loss to No. 1 Ohio State. The Badgers began the season 2-0 but have lost five consecutive games, including a 0-4 stretch in Big Ten play. Wisconsin is one of five teams in the conference that haven't won a game against Big Ten competition thus far.

Where to watch Oregon vs. Wisconsin live

Date: Saturday, Oct. 25 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon

TV: FS1 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Oregon vs. Wisconsin: Need to know

Oregon's ground game is humming: After Oregon suffered its first loss against Indiana, the Ducks responded with a statement performance on offense against the Scarlet Knights. The Ducks finished with 750 yards of total offense, and 415 came on the ground. Noah Whittington and Jordon Davidso both rushed for more than100 yards, and six Oregon players rushed for at least 30 yards in the win. The Ducks averaged 11.2 yards per carry on 37 total attempts. Not bad.

Wisconsin's Luke Fickell is on the hot seat: Earlier this week, Fickell received a vote of confidence from Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh after the Badgers' fifth consecutive loss. It's no secret that Fickell is on the hot seat, though his job appears safe for now. Still, the Badgers are on track to miss a bowl game for the second consecutive year -- something that hasn't happened since the early 1990s.

Dante Moore is still in the Heisman hunt: The race for the most prestigious individual award in college football is still up for grabs heading into the second half of the season. Moore currently has the seventh-best odds, per FanDuel, to win the Heisman at 15-1. If Oregon keeps winning and Moore puts up good numbers, he should have a chance to stay in the mix heading into the home stretch. The former UCLA quarterback has been fantastic during his first season as the starter for the Ducks.

Oregon vs. Wisconsin prediction, pick



The Badgers have been shut out in back-to-back games for the first time since 1977. Even if that doesn't happen for a third time, look for Oregon to cruise and cover the almost five-touchdown spread at home. The Badgers are in a bad place right now. Pick: Oregon -33.5