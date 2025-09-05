A battle of big cats takes place this week in Happy Valley as the Penn State Nittany Lions host the Florida International Panthers.

Drew Allar and Co. are coming off a dominant 46-11 victory over Nevada in their opener, racking up 438 yards of total offense compared to the Wolf Pack's 203 yards. Penn State quickly jumped out to a 27-3 halftime lead and won the turnover battle 3-0.

FIU is also coming off a big win in its season opener over Bethune-Cookman, 42-9. FIU outscored the Wildcats by 33 points despite being outgained in total yardage. The Panthers also did not throw a single touchdown in the win.

Let's break down this early nonconference battle. As the No. 2 team in the country, Penn State has legitimate College Football Playoff aspirations this year, but they can't slip up against a feisty team at home. First, here's how to watch this game:

Where to watch Penn State vs. FIU live

Date: Saturday, Sept. 6 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Beaver Stadium -- University Park, Pennsylvania

TV: Big Ten Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

What to know about Penn State vs. FIU

Second meeting between programs: FIU and Penn State have met just once before -- way back in 2007. Penn State won that matchup, 59-0. Anthony Morelli threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns in that game, while Evan Royster rushed eight times for 70 yards and a touchdown. The Nittany Lions racked up a whopping 549 yards of total offense compared to 114 from the Panthers.

FIU's rushing attack: All six of FIU's touchdowns in Week 1 came via the ground. Quarterback Keyone Jenkins rushed for two touchdowns, leading rusher Kejon Owens found the end zone twice as well, then Devonte Lyons and Anthony Carrie scored rushing touchdowns. Those six touchdowns tied a program single-game record. FIU started its season opener hot, scoring touchdowns on each of its first four drives.

Penn State's dynamic rushing duo: Penn State is just the second FBS team to return a 3,000-yard passer and multiple 1,000-yard rushers from the previous season. The first was Oklahoma in 2009, with quarterback Sam Bradford, running back Chris Brown and running back DeMarco Murray.

Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton combined for 62 yards rushing and three touchdowns in the blowout victory over Nevada last week. Allen and Singleton have now both scored touchdowns in 15 games, which is tied for the most games where both Big Ten teammates have scored since 2000.

Penn State vs. FIU prediction, pick



Penn State has won 22 straight games in the months of August and September, which is the longest active streak in the FBS. Penn State has also won 29 straight nonconference home games, which is the third-longest active streak in the FBS.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Nittany Lions listed as 41.5-point favorites, so it's fair to expect Penn State to move to 2-0 on Saturday. The question is, will it cover the spread? Penn State was favored by more than 40 points last week vs. Nevada, but did not cover. With the Nittany Lions being favored by 40 points again this week, they become the first team to be favored by this much in back-to-back games vs. FBS teams since Alabama in 2022.

According to CBS Sports Research, FIU is 0-3 against the spread as a 40-point underdog since 2000. Last week marked the first time James Franklin did not cover as a 40-point favorite at Penn State, so we'll predict he gets back on track vs. FIU. Pick: Penn State -41.5