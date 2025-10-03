SMU is set to open its 2025 ACC slate Saturday afternoon when it welcomes Syracuse to Dallas, Texas. Though the two teams now share a conference thanks to the latest wave of realignment and expansion, this will be just the second meeting all-time between the Mustangs and the Orange and the first game between the two in almost 100 years.

SMU holds a 1-0 record in the "series" thanks to a 16-6 win on Oct. 15, 1932. This is SMU's second year in the ACC. The Mustangs were dominant in their debut season, finishing 2024 conference play with an 8-0 record, but they're off to a rocky start in their second go-around as a Power Four program.

SMU is 0-2 against power conference-level competition through four games. Its only two wins came against FCS East Texas A&M and Missouri State, which is in its first season at the FBS level.

It's been a similarly lackluster start for Syracuse, fresh off a year in which it won 10 games for just the third time since the turn of the century. The Orange did upset Clemson -- though the Tigers are in a major slump -- but they've lost their other two games against Power Four competition by an average margin of 27 points.

Both teams will be looking to get right as they take the field in Week 6.

Where to watch SMU vs. Syracuse live

Date: Saturday, Oct. 4 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas

TV: ACC Network | Stream: Fubo

SMU vs. Syracuse: Need to know

Can Syracuse get back on track? Syracuse boasted one of college football's most explosive offenses through the first few game of the season, but the Orange hit a major road bump when they scored just three points in a Week 5 loss to Duke. Losing quarterback Steve Angeli, who was on track for a breakout season, to an Achilles tear against Clemson didn't help matters. New No. 1 QB Rickie Collins really struggled in his first start, throwing for 229 yards and one interception. SMU does provide a nice opportunity for Collins to bounce back. The Mustangs have the worst pass defense in the ACC while allowing 334.5 yards per game.

Kevin Jennings had a chance to get healthy: SMU star quarterback Kevin Jennings has been quite banged up this year, though he has started every game for his team thus far. He injured his angle in overtime of SMU's Week 2 game against Baylor, he was spotted clutching at his calf against Missouri State, and it appeared as if he aggravated that same ankle injury in SMU's last game versus TCU. Luckily for the Mustangs, they're coming off a much-needed bye week that allowed Jennings some extra time to get healthy entering their ACC opener.

SMU's encore: Though SMU's 2025 campaign got off to a rough start, the Mustangs have a clean slate once the ACC begins. They're looking to make a repeat appearance in the ACC Championship Game after finishing the 2024 regular season undefeated in conference play. The path is there for SMU to match that effort. The ACC is in a bit of slump this year, which means that SMU has to play just one ranked conference opponent -- No. 3 Miami -- and it gets that game at home. The Mustangs do have to travel to play Clemson, but the Tigers are spiraling.

SMU vs. Syracuse prediction, pick



Syracuse's latest loss to Duke has reset the calculus on its season a bit. It certainly wasn't the ACC debut that this squad wanted, but the Orange are still a solid team. They've got the offensive firepower to keep pace with SMU. Collins does need to settle in some, but there's no doubting the support system around him. SMU should definitely win this game. The final score will likely be a little closer than oddsmakers would have you think. Pick: Syracuse +17.5 (-114)