When Arkansas rolls into Knoxville for a game against No. 12 Tennessee, last year's matchup will be on the minds of the Volunteers and their fan base. The Razorbacks sprung a major upset in Fayetteville last year, and the Vols will be looking for revenge this weekend.

Tennessee is coming off a bye after surviving an overtime scare against Mississippi State in Week 5. To this point in the season, the Volunteers offense has been carrying the load, and they've scored at least 41 points in every game. Quarterback Joey Aguilar is second in the SEC in passing yards (1,459) and passing touchdowns (13). Meanwhile, receiver Chris Brazzell II leads the FBS in touchdown receptions with seven. There's no question Tennessee will move the ball on Saturday, but can the defense contain Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green? That unit is getting healthier on the defensive line, but the secondary is still shorthanded.

The Razorbacks are also coming off a bye week, and they have gone through many changes since the last time we saw them. Coach Sam Pittman was fired, and Bobby Petrino replaced him in an interim role. Almost immediately, Petrino made some major changes by firing multiple people on the defensive staff, including coordinator Travis Williams. The Arkansas defense has been a mess so far, but the idea of Petrino having full control with Green at the helm of the offense is intriguing. Can those two come together and outscore Tennessee in Neyland Stadium?

Here is everything you need to know about what should be a fun offensive showcase in Knoxville.

Where to watch Tennessee vs. Arkansas live

Date: Saturday, Oct. 11 | Time: 4:15 p.m. ET

Location: Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville, Tennessee

TV: SEC Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Tennessee vs. Arkansas: Need to know

Vols getting healthier in the trenches: To this point in the season, Tennessee has been unable to put its best foot forward in the trenches. On the defensive line, Jaxson Moi has missed significant time, and Daevin Hobbs has yet to make his season debut. Moi returned against Mississippi State, and Hobbs wasn't listed on Wednesday's availability report, which signals his return to the lineup this weekend. On the other side of the ball, five-star freshman right tackle David Sanders Jr. finally made his debut in Starkville after recovering from a shoulder injury, and he should see a larger role against the Hogs.

Big changes in Fayetteville: After a 56-13 beatdown at the hands of Notre Dame, Arkansas has made sweeping changes. Pittman is out, and Petrino is in as the interim, and he will push for the full-time job. As his first order of business, Petrino fired Williams and two other defensive assistants with the Razorbacks allowing a putrid 6.4 yards per play. Petrino and his remade defensive staff had two weeks to put together a game plan for Tennessee. Expect to see some new wrinkles as Arkansas tries to stun Tennessee for the second time in as many years.

Colton Hood stepping up: Tennessee has been without its two starting cornerbacks -- Rickey Gibson III and Jermod McCoy -- for essentially the entire season. Despite those losses, the Vols have managed to get by at that position thanks to the emergence of Colorado transfer Colton Hood. In his first five games with the Vols, Hood has totaled an SEC-leading five passes defended and a pick six. Hood has played so well that he's even starting to work his way up 2026 NFL Draft boards.

Tennessee vs. Arkansas prediction, pick



The idea of Petrino getting into the lab with Green over the bye week does sound like a dangerous combination for Tennessee, at least at first glance. Then you realize that duo was there for the Razorbacks' upset of the Vols last season, and they put up 19 points at home. Granted, that was against a better Tennessee defense, but the Vols' offense was a far bigger problem than their defense in that one. That is no longer the case this year. Tennessee can pick its number against this Arkansas defense, and the defense does enough to cover a double-digit spread. Pick: Tennessee -12.5



