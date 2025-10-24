After a devastating road loss to Alabama, No. 17 Tennessee goes back on the road Saturday night to face Kentucky. The Volunteers need a rebound performance, and this seems like a prime opportunity to get just that.

The Vols had a chance last weekend to assert themselves as SEC title contenders in Tuscaloosa. Instead, it was the same old story that played out every other year since 2003. Now 5-2, Tennessee has no margin for error if it wants to reach the College Football Playoff. Luckily for the Vols, they won't exactly walk into a lion's den. Kentucky is winless in conference play, and Tennessee has the clear advantage on paper. Still, the Vols can't get caught licking their wounds because the Wildcats just took Texas to the wire.

Kentucky nearly got its first SEC victory last week, but it suffered a heartbreaking overtime defeat at the hands of Texas. Between that loss and their loss to Ole Miss earlier in the season, the Wildcats put a scare into superior opponents. Can they do the same thing to Tennessee? The Volunteer's offense presents a much tougher test than that of the Longhorns, but their defense may be more vulnerable. The question is whether Kentucky -- a team averaging 22.5 points per game -- can actually capitalize on that.

Here is everything you need to know about the 120th meeting between Tennessee and Kentucky.

Where to watch Tennessee vs. Kentucky live

Date: Saturday, Oct. 25 | Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

Location: Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky

TV: SEC Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Tennessee vs. Kentucky: Need to know

DeSean Bishop emerging to lead Vols' backfield: If there was one big positive from Tennessee's loss to Alabama, it's that Bishop continues to emerge as the leader of the backfield. He turned 12 carries into 123 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns. Bishop, a local kid from Knoxville, is now the Vols' clear leader in rushing with 604 yards and seven touchdowns. He has been a weapon for Josh Heupel, and Tennessee will continue to lean on him in Lexington.

Wildcats need to find some offense: Kentucky held Texas to 16 points in an overtime game last week, but it's unlikely the defense keeps Tennessee under the 20-point mark. That being the case, the Kentucky offense will probably have to throw up at least 21 points, something it hasn't done in the month of October. The Vols' defense has been susceptible to giving up chunk plays, but could create those for the Wildcats? Running back Seth McGowan and tight end Willie Rodriguez seem like the most likely candidates.

Tennessee loves facing Kentucky: No matter what these two teams look like, the Volunteers like seeing the Wildcats on the upcoming schedule. That's because Tennessee has lost to Kentucky just three times since 1985. In the all-time series, the Vols have a decisive 84-26-9 edge. Under Heupel, the Volunteers are 4-0 against the Wildcats. Can Kentucky score a rare win in this series at home on Saturday night?

Tennessee vs. Kentucky prediction, pick

This seems like an obvious trap game situation for Tennessee, which is just a 7.5-point favorite at this point. The Vols come off an emotional loss, and they host Oklahoma next week. Will they be focused against Kentucky? If Tennessee comes out flat, this may come down to the wire. That said, there is a scenario in which the Vols run away in this game. If they get off to a fast start and force the Wildcats to play catch-up, it could get ugly. That game script is rather likely. Pick: Tennessee -7.5