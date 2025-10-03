No. 6 Texas A&M aims to keep its undefeated run intact when resurgent Mississippi State visits Kyle Field on Saturday night. The Aggies are 4-0 for the first time since 2016 under second-year coach Mike Elko. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, enter looking to rebound after their first setback of the season -- a gut-wrenching overtime loss to Tennessee.

Elko was quick to defend his team after last week's win against Auburn, pointing to a suffocating defensive effort that held Auburn to just 176 yards and an 0-for-12 mark on third downs with five sacks. Texas A&M will look for another dominant defensive performance against a Mississippi State offense that has shown signs of growth in the second year of the Jeff Lebby era.

The Bulldogs (4-1) are off to their best start in a decade, but the road ahead is brutal with Texas A&M kicking off a stretch that includes five ranked opponents still left on the SEC slate.

Where to watch Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State live

Date: Saturday, Oct. 4 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas

TV: SEC Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State: Need to know

Star transfer impact: Former Mississippi State wideout Mario Craver is the top pass-catcher for Texas A&M after transferring last December. The 5-foot-9, 165-pound sophomore has 24 receptions for 477 yards and four touchdowns -- ranking second nationally in receiving yards per game (119.3).

Defensive edge: Texas A&M's pass rush has been one of the most disruptive in the country, averaging 3.5 sacks per game to rank third in the SEC. That strength could loom large against Mississippi State, which has struggled to keep QB Blake Shapen upright and ranks third-worst in the SEC in protection (2.4 sacks allowed per game). Making matters worse, starting right tackle Albert Reese IV was listed as doubtful on Thursday's injury report.

Ground game clash: Mississippi State has rediscovered its power run identity, surpassing 200 rushing yards in three straight games for the first time since 2019. Sophomore back Fluff Bothwell has been the workhorse, piling up 405 yards and six touchdowns on 70 carries. But he'll be tested against a stout Texas A&M front that ranks 13th nationally in run-play success rate allowed (32.6%), according to TruMedia, setting up a strength-on-strength battle in the trenches.

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State prediction, pick



Mississippi State is one of just five teams in the FBS with a perfect record against the spread this season. The betting market still isn't fully adjusting to the Bulldogs' turnaround under Jeff Lebby. Texas A&M may win outright, but this feels like too many points to lay against a confident Mississippi State team looking to bounce back from a loss. Pick: Mississippi State +14.5