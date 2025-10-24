It's hard to win in the SEC. That was the Longhorns' message after last week's overtime escape at Kentucky following a miserable performance offensively. It's a level of ineptitude that can't show up again Saturday at Mississippi State if they're expecting similar, winning results.

The Texas defense and special teams units continue to carry a team ranked No. 22 in this week's AP Top 25 that started the season at No. 1 before reality set in. Arch Manning has struggled, and offensive line issues marred progress.

Mississippi State's trying to end a similar disappointing stretch after starting its campaign 4-0 under second-year coach Jeff Lebby, highlighted by an upset victory over Arizona State. The Bulldogs are 0-3 in SEC play with last week's 23-21 heartbreaker at Florida particularly numbing after Blake Shapen's interception with 21 seconds left at the Gators' 29-yard line sealed it.

Texas and Mississippi State have met five times previously with the Longhorns sporting a 3-2 record, including last year's 35-13 win in Austin.

Where to watch Texas vs. Mississippi State live

Date: Saturday, Oct. 25 | Time: 4:15 p.m. ET

Location: Davis-Wade Stadium, Starkville, Mississippi

TV: SEC Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Texas vs. Mississippi State: Need to know

Texas pass rush comes alive: Relatively quiet the opening month of the season in terms of production, Longhorns sophomore edge rusher Colin Simmons has 5.5 total sacks over his last two starts and could throw a wrench in Mississippi State's offensive efficiency numbers this weekend.

Mississippi State needs to throw: If there's a soft spot within this Texas defense, the secondary has been an issue at times. Brenen Thompson (533 yards) and Anthony Evans III (471 yards) get the majority of targets in the Bulldogs' passing scheme, combining for six touchdown receptions. A chunk play or two early for Mississippi State would fire up the cowbells at home.

Where's Wingo? The best medicine for a struggling offense is big plays in the passing game and the Longhorns' Ryan Wingo has been a non-factor in the game plan since his fourth touchdown of the season came against Florida earlier this month. Wingo has tallied seven catches for 57 yards in two games since with Manning failing to be on the same page as his five-star option.

Texas vs. Mississippi State prediction, pick



How confident are the Longhorns heading into one of the toughest road environments in the SEC? Texas has already lost away from home to Ohio State and Florida, nearly dropping a third true road contest last week had it not been for Mark Stoops' questionable fourth-and-goal decision in overtime. The Bulldogs have shown progress under Lebby this season and this feels like the spot where s signature win in SEC play finally comes to fruition. The pick: Mississippi State +6.5.



