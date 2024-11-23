Boise State remains in the driver's seat for the Group of Five spot in the College Football Playoff, but it must navigate a road trip to Laramie, which has been tricky in years past. Wyoming has struggled all season, but it could get a memorable victory if it can pull off a shocking upset of the Broncos.

Last weekend, Boise State pulled away from San Jose State in the second half for a 42-21 win. It probably comes as no surprise that the man leading the charge was star running back and Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty. He carried the ball 32 times for 159 yards and three touchdowns.

Broncos quarterback Maddux Madsen also turned in a strong showing, completing 22 of his 30 passes for 286 yards and a touchdown. If can replicate that against Wyoming, Boise State should have no problem keeping its undefeated conference record alive.

On the other side, Wyoming is nearing the end of a long season. The Cowboys are 2-8 and coming off a 24-10 loss to Colorado State. Wyoming generated just 237 total yards and 10 first downs in that one. It was the type of ugly game that has been all too familiar in Laramie this fall.

The Cowboys are going to have to pull a rabbit out of their hat if they're going to derail Boise State's playoff bid.

Where to watch Wyoming vs. Boise State

When: Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. ET

Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming TV: CBS Sports Network

Wyoming vs. Boise State spread, odds

Boise State is a huge 22.5-point favorite against Wyoming, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 57.5 points.

Wyoming vs. Boise State series history

Boise State has won eight out of its last nine games against Wyoming.