The winner of the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy will be determined on Saturday, Dec. 13 when Army and Navy renew their storied rivalry on CBS to cap college football's regular season. The Midshipmen (9-2) and Black Knights (6-5) each beat Air Force this season to set up a winner-take-all showdown as the annual round-robin between the service academies concludes with the 126th edition of the Army vs. Navy Game.

Navy won last year's battle 31-13 to take hold of the trophy and snap a two-game losing streak against Army. The Black Knights will be hankering for revenge and entering with some momentum after bouncing back from a 1-3 start to win five of their past seven. Navy also enters with some wind at its back after beating AAC stalwarts South Florida in Memphis in its past two games.

Another victory would give the Midshipmen back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time in program history with a bowl game still ahead. Navy is led once again by star quarterback Blake Horvath, a multi-dimensional senior who has already surpassed 1,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing. Army's attack is led by quarterback Cale Hellums, who enters with 1,078 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.

In the NIL era and mass transfer era, this storied rivalry has become even more distinct than ever before. Athletes at service academies do not make NIL money and transfer at a significantly lower rate than those at mainstream schools. They play for the love of the game, and there is no bigger game than Army vs. Navy.

What should you expect next Saturday? Let's take a look.

Where to watch Army vs. Navy live

Date: Saturday, Dec. 13 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland

TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount + Premium, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Army vs. Navy: Need to know

Horvath's big game: After three straight games in the series decided by six points or less, Navy's 31-13 victory last season marked a rare lopsided margin in the series. Navy quarterback Blake Horvath totaled more than 300 yards and four touchdowns, shining as both a runner and passer while putting an exclamation point on a breakout season. His 52-yard touchdown pass midway through the third quarter to Eli Heidenreich put Navy ahead 21-10 and proved to be a critical blow.

Army's tribute: Army is commemorating the 250th anniversary of the Army's existence by wearing special uniforms that will include purple streaking through the numbers and helmet. It's meant as a tribute to the sacrifices of those who served. The uniform's color will be a marble tint that is designed to symbolize "the enduring foundation of strength that the American people have provided for the Army." The helmets feature the year "1775" spelled out on the back.

Navy's uniform story: Navy's uniform was inspired by the USS Constitution, which is the only remaining frigate from the Navy's original fleet. The vessel known as "Old Ironsides" was once used as floating classroom space in the 19th century. It has been out of service since 1881. The "Old Ironsides" nickname cam in the War of 1812 when the USS Constitution went undefeated in battle.