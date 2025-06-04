Preseason top 25 rankings in college football mean about as much as the first snap of spring practice -- only time will provide real answers, and all preconceived expectations tend to fade rather quickly. That said, coaches and players can say they aren't concerned with polls, but we know they're visible and widely circulated this time of year as talking season begins its ramp up.

Heading into summer, there are a litany of updated post-spring rankings as portal signings trickle in and two-deeps come into focus. We've tried to digest a few of them for a cumulative groupthink of sorts. The five organizations chosen for this exercise include post-spring top 25s from CBS Sports, ESPN, Sporting News, Athlon Sports, Fox Sports and Bleacher Report.

A point system was used in the average here -- one designated to a first-place vote, two for a second-place ranking and so on. The 25 teams were then grouped in ascending order for this summer poll. Eight were ranked in at least one post-spring top 25, but did have enough appearances for this rankings: TCU, Auburn, Baylor, Iowa, Boise State, Nebraska, Navy, Georgia Tech.

1. Ohio State Buckeyes

One of three teams to receive two first-place votes this spring, the defending national champions edged out Texas for top billing amongst college football media. Ryan Day has an embarrassment of riches at wideout with the explosive Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate and much will be placed on the shoulders of two new coordinators -- Brian Hartline and Matt Patricia.

2. Texas Longhorns

The Arch Manning era begins now. Steve Sarkisian hands over the keys to his program to the third-year sophomore, who has spent the past two years learning the scheme and perfecting his craft behind Quinn Ewers. However, Texas might be even more potent on defense with Anthony Hill Jr. and Colin Simmons coming off the edge.

3. Penn State Nittany Lions

James Franklin understands the pressure that comes with falling just short in the playoff semifinals, especially when most of that firepower skipped early NFL opportunities to return and try and win a title. Two publications slotted the Nittany Lions at No. 1.

4. Clemson Tigers

Don't sleep on ACC frontrunner Clemson's return to the playoff and perhaps win a third national title under Dabo Swinney. Cade Klubnik threw 36 touchdown passes as a junior and has the third best odds to win the Heisman Trophy at +1100, according to DrafKings Sportsbook. And with Tom Allen now leading a defense littered with stars, the Tigers have a real shot at being a noisemaker throughout the campaign.

5. Georgia Bulldogs

Kirby Smart is known for getting the most out of his teams and this 2025 squad will be playing with a chip despite winning the SEC last season. Georgia replaces four starters along the offensive line, has two new wideouts and former starting quarterback Carson Beck now stars for Miami. Can the defense keep the Bulldogs among the elite?

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The Irish close to hoisting a trophy in Atlanta last season against Ohio State, but ran out of gas down the stretch. Getting back to centerstage is the goal for a Fighting Irish squad that features elite talent in the defensive and offensive backfields with Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price set to return.

7. Oregon Ducks

Expectations are grand at Oregon following last season's triumphant championship in the Big Ten. However, a Rose Bowl loss to eventual national title winner Ohio State left a stain on an otherwise notable campaign. Dante Moore is the new quarterback for the Ducks after success at the position with Heisman finalists Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel in consecutive years.

8. LSU Tigers

Brian Kelly asked for players and LSU delivered. Armed with the No. 1-rated transfer portal class, the Tigers should be one of several SEC teams in contention for a playoff berth this season. If it doesn't happen, hot seat murmurs will begin in Baton Rouge given the talent.

9. Alabama Crimson Tide

Not accustomed to beginning the season outside of the top five, Alabama has a point to prove this fall as the Crimson Tide try to rebound from a four-loss finish under Kalen DeBoer. This is a marked team in the SEC with a couple of Day 1 future draft picks starting at the skill positions.

10. Illinois Fighting Illini

Ranked inside the top 10 by three publications, Bret Bielema's club looks to join the Big Ten's heavyweight class. The Illini return 16 starters and the belief inside the locker room is this squad is anxious to show out nationally.

11. Arizona State Sun Devils

The first of several Big 12 title threats inside the cumulative rankings, the Sun Devils are hoping to win a second consecutive league championship under Kenny Dillingham. Quarterback Sam Leavitt returns to call the shots on offense. He'll throw to potential All American Jordyn Tyson on the outside.

12. BYU Cougars

Quarterback Jake Reztlaff's situation is worth monitoring as the season approaches, but the Cougars' bread will buttered on defense this fall thanks to the return several of its impact starters. Kalani Sitake has three seasons of 10 or more wins since 2020.

13. Florida Gators

Billy Napier's late-season surge with freshman DJ Lagway as facilitator kickstarted offseason momentum for Florida. The hype continues to swell through college football's talking season, especially after the Gators signed a couple talented pass-catchers to put around their prized quarterback.

14. South Carolina Gamecocks

The Gamecocks haven't enjoyed this much preseason hype since the summer of 2014, when they were coming off three consecutive 11-win seasons under then-coach Steve Spurrier. Anchored by potential All-SEC quarterback LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina is looking to get over the hum and into the CFP in 2025.

15. Michigan Wolverines

The Wolverines were slotted inside the top 20 in five polls and unranked in another, but a couple of high outliers helped them land at 15. Despite significant NFL Draft losses, Michigan should be elite on defense. The Wolverines' true ceiling will be determined by their offense, which welcomes five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood.

16. Kansas State Wildcats

Kansas State rode quarterback Avery Johnson's red-hot start to the cusp of the top 10 before fading down the stretch in 2024. A couple of November losses erased positive vibes and now, the Wildcats are looking to separate themselves from a logjam of Big 12 title contenders in 2025.

17. Iowa State Cyclones

How can Matt Campbell top a record-setting season in 2025? Getting to the playoff as the Big 12's champion would suffice. Iowa State hopes ECU transfer receiver Chase Sowellc can stretch the field for retuning star quarterback Rocco Becht.

18. Ole Miss Rebels

The Rebels were a near unanimous post-spring top 25 inclusion. In fact, we here at CBS Sports were the only outlet included in our composite to leave them out. Lane Kiffin will have to prove it with a new supporting cast from the transfer portal after losing several key starters to the NFL from last season's most talented roster in program history.

19. SMU Mustangs

So much for flying under the radar. Last year's playoff appearance means the Mustangs have lost the cloak of anonymity that came with being an ACC newcomer. And peeking at the 2025 slate, the schedule is not as conducive to success.

20. Indiana Hoosiers

No one saw Indiana's playoff berth coming except for first-year coach Curt Cignetti. In fact, he all but predicted the Hoosiers would get there behind a portal-rich roster. If they can find the right pieces to replicate last season's offensive fireworks, perhaps they can return.

21. Texas Tech Red Raiders

No team in the Big 12 upgraded its roster quite like the Red Raiders, who used a plethora of resources in the transfer portal for a new-look depth chart. On paper, this is Joey McGuire's deepest team and it's not even close.

22. Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee's standing changed a bit following Nico Iamaleava's transfer to UCLA, but the Vols have all the pieces needed for a nationally-ranked finish this fall. Coach Josh Heupel led this group to the playoff in 2024, but the roster looks different this time around.

23. Texas A&M Aggies

The Aggies finished one win shy of reaching the SEC Championship Game in Mike Elko's first campaign, so needless to say there's an elite encore expected. Replacing a couple of early-rounders on defense will not be easy and Texas A&M will need an immediate impact from a top-shelf portal haul.

24. Oklahoma Sooners

Brent Venables hopes to avoid his third losing season in four years with the Sooners after he made wholesale changes to his coaching staff and offensive arsenal this offseason. Former Washington State quarterback John Mateer takes over under center with ex-Cal star Jaydn Ott handling the rushing load.

25. Louisville Cardinals

Jeff Brohm's portal-infused roster includes former USC quarterback Miller Moss, who's tasked with headlining the Cardinals' weaponry on offense. The schedule will be challenging, but Louisville is widely considered a dark-horse threat in the ACC.